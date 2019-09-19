Playlist Roderich Fabian
19. September
Donnerstag, 19. September 2019
Trettmann feat. Alli Neumann: Zeit steht
Album: Trettmann
Soulforce
Hochzeitskapelle: Voodoo
Album: If I think of Love
Gutfeeling
Devendra Banhart: Now all gone
Album: Ma
Nonesuch
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: Why a Butterfly can’t love a Spider
Album: End of Suffering
International Death Cult
Sofia Härdig: Infatuation
Single
Comedia
Pixies: Bird of Prey
Album: Beneath the Eyrie
Infectious
Belle and Sebastian: Did the Day go just as you wanted?
Album: Days of Bagnold Summer
Matador
Moonchild: Wise Women
Album: Little Ghost
Tru Thoughts