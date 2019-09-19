Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 19.09.2019

19 September

19 September

Donnerstag, 19. September 2019

Trettmann feat. Alli Neumann: Zeit steht
Album: Trettmann
Soulforce

Hochzeitskapelle: Voodoo
Album: If I think of Love
Gutfeeling

Devendra Banhart: Now all gone
Album: Ma
Nonesuch

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: Why a Butterfly can’t love a Spider
Album: End of Suffering
International Death Cult

Sofia Härdig: Infatuation
Single
Comedia

Pixies: Bird of Prey
Album: Beneath the Eyrie
Infectious

Belle and Sebastian: Did the Day go just as you wanted?
Album: Days of Bagnold Summer
Matador

Moonchild: Wise Women
Album: Little Ghost
Tru Thoughts


