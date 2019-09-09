Playlist Achim Bogdahn
09. September
Montag, 09. September 2019
Frank Schöbel: Ferien
Album: Komm, wir malen eine Sonne
Amiga
The Avener feat. Bipolar Sunshine: Beautiful (Club Mix)
Album: (Single)
96 Musique
Rapsody: Serena
Album: Eve
Jamla/Roc Nation
Voodoo Jürgens: Angst haum´s
Album: (Single)
Lotterlabel/Sony
Young Guv: Try not to hang on so hard
Album: GUV II
Run For Cover Rec.
Lana Del Rey: Mariners Apartment Complex
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor/Interscope
Eggstone: The Late
Album: (Single)
Crunchy Frog
Organic Orchestra: Winter Morning
Album: Cycles To Fracture
Organic Orchestra
Vagabon: Water me down
Album: (Single)
Vagabon Music/Nonesuch
Thees Uhlmann: Avucii
Album: (Single)
Grand Hotel Van Cleef