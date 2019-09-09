Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 09.09.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

09 September

Montag, 09. September 2019

Frank Schöbel: Ferien
Album: Komm, wir malen eine Sonne
Amiga

The Avener feat. Bipolar Sunshine: Beautiful (Club Mix)
Album: (Single)
96 Musique

Rapsody: Serena
Album: Eve
Jamla/Roc Nation

Voodoo Jürgens: Angst haum´s
Album: (Single)
Lotterlabel/Sony

Young Guv: Try not to hang on so hard
Album: GUV II
Run For Cover Rec.

Lana Del Rey: Mariners Apartment Complex
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor/Interscope

Eggstone: The Late
Album: (Single)
Crunchy Frog

Organic Orchestra: Winter Morning
Album: Cycles To Fracture
Organic Orchestra

Vagabon: Water me down
Album: (Single)
Vagabon Music/Nonesuch

Thees Uhlmann: Avucii
Album: (Single)
Grand Hotel Van Cleef


0