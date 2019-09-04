Playlist Noe Noack
04. September
Mittwoch, 04. September 2019
Redd Kross: Beyond The Door
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records
Ezra Furman: Evening Prayer aka Justice
Album: Twelfe Nudes
Bella Union
The Stooges: I Wanna Be Your Dog
Album: The Stooges
Elektra
Iggy Pop: James Bond
Album: Free
Caroline Int./Loma Vista Recordings
Rapsody: Whoopi
Album: Eve
Jamla
Daphni feat. Paradise: Sizzling
Album: Sizzling E.P.
Jiaolong
Bon Iver: Naeem
Album: i,i
JagJaguwar
The Night Cafe: Mixed Signals
Album: 0151
TNC-Recordings