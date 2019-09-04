Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 04.09.2019

04 September

Mittwoch, 04. September 2019

Redd Kross: Beyond The Door
Album: Beyond The Door
Merge Records

Ezra Furman: Evening Prayer aka Justice
Album: Twelfe Nudes
Bella Union

The Stooges: I Wanna Be Your Dog
Album: The Stooges
Elektra

Iggy Pop: James Bond
Album: Free
Caroline Int./Loma Vista Recordings

Rapsody: Whoopi
Album: Eve
Jamla

Daphni feat. Paradise: Sizzling
Album: Sizzling E.P.
Jiaolong

Bon Iver: Naeem
Album: i,i
JagJaguwar

The Night Cafe: Mixed Signals
Album: 0151
TNC-Recordings


