Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 04. September 2019

Redd Kross: Beyond The Door

Album: Beyond The Door

Merge Records

Ezra Furman: Evening Prayer aka Justice

Album: Twelfe Nudes

Bella Union

The Stooges: I Wanna Be Your Dog

Album: The Stooges

Elektra

Iggy Pop: James Bond

Album: Free

Caroline Int./Loma Vista Recordings

Rapsody: Whoopi

Album: Eve

Jamla

Daphni feat. Paradise: Sizzling

Album: Sizzling E.P.

Jiaolong

Bon Iver: Naeem

Album: i,i

JagJaguwar

The Night Cafe: Mixed Signals

Album: 0151

TNC-Recordings