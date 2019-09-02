Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.09.2019

02 September

Montag, 02. September 2019

Native Harrow: Can’t go on like this
Album: Happier now
Loose Music

Plague Vendor: Night Sweats
Album: By Night
Epitaph

Kim Gordon: Sketch Artist
Album: (Single)
Matador

Ty Segall: The Arms
Album: First Taste
Drag City

King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard: Mars for the Rich
Album: Infest the Rats’ Nest
Flightless

Regrettes: Stop and go
Album: How do you love?
Warner Bros.

Rapsody: Oprah
Album: Eve
Jamla

Why?: Rock Candy
Album: Aokohio
Joyful Noise

Lana Del Rey: How to disappear
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Interscope


