Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 14. August 2019

Slipknot: Nero Forte

Album: We Are Not Your Kind

Roadrunner

Marika Hackman: The One

Album: Any Human Friend

Caroline

Blvth: Pusher

Single

Blvth

Pixies: Where is My Mind

Album: Hörsturz, Vol. 1 - New-noise pearls & real alternative classics

WSM

The Offspring: Self Esteem

Album: Greatest Hits (P2005)

COLUMBIA

Pink Floyd: Time

Album: A foot in the door - The Best of Pink Floyd Sampler

Capitol

M.I.A.: Paper Planes

Album: Pay close attention: XL Recordings

XL RECORDINGS

Temples: You‘re Either On Something

Single

ATO Records

Cranberries: Dreams

Album: Stars - The best of 1992-2002

Island Records

Stakka Bo: Here We Go

Album: The one hit wonder collection

Brunswick

Channel Tres feat. JPEGMAFIA: Black Moses

Single

Godmode Music

Purple Mountains: Margaritas At The Mall

Album: Purple Mountains

Drag City

Sunglasses: Black Country, New Road

Single

Speedy Wunderground