Playlist Katja Engelhardt
14. August
Mittwoch, 14. August 2019
Slipknot: Nero Forte
Album: We Are Not Your Kind
Roadrunner
Marika Hackman: The One
Album: Any Human Friend
Caroline
Blvth: Pusher
Single
Blvth
Pixies: Where is My Mind
Album: Hörsturz, Vol. 1 - New-noise pearls & real alternative classics
WSM
The Offspring: Self Esteem
Album: Greatest Hits (P2005)
COLUMBIA
Pink Floyd: Time
Album: A foot in the door - The Best of Pink Floyd Sampler
Capitol
M.I.A.: Paper Planes
Album: Pay close attention: XL Recordings
XL RECORDINGS
Temples: You‘re Either On Something
Single
ATO Records
Cranberries: Dreams
Album: Stars - The best of 1992-2002
Island Records
Stakka Bo: Here We Go
Album: The one hit wonder collection
Brunswick
Channel Tres feat. JPEGMAFIA: Black Moses
Single
Godmode Music
Purple Mountains: Margaritas At The Mall
Album: Purple Mountains
Drag City
Sunglasses: Black Country, New Road
Single
Speedy Wunderground