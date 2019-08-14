Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 14.08.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

14 August

Mittwoch, 14. August 2019

Slipknot: Nero Forte
Album: We Are Not Your Kind
Roadrunner

Marika Hackman: The One
Album: Any Human Friend
Caroline

Blvth: Pusher
Single
Blvth

Pixies: Where is My Mind
Album: Hörsturz, Vol. 1 - New-noise pearls & real alternative classics 
WSM

The Offspring: Self Esteem
Album: Greatest Hits (P2005)
COLUMBIA

Pink Floyd: Time
Album: A foot in the door - The Best of Pink Floyd Sampler
Capitol

M.I.A.: Paper Planes
Album: Pay close attention: XL Recordings 
XL RECORDINGS

Temples: You‘re Either On Something
Single
ATO Records

Cranberries: Dreams
Album: Stars - The best of 1992-2002
Island Records

Stakka Bo: Here We Go
Album: The one hit wonder collection
Brunswick

Channel Tres feat. JPEGMAFIA: Black Moses
Single
Godmode Music

Purple Mountains: Margaritas At The Mall
Album: Purple Mountains
Drag City

Sunglasses: Black Country, New Road
Single
Speedy Wunderground


