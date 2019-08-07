Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 07.08.2019

07 August

Mittwoch, 07. August 2019

White Reaper: Real Long Time
Album: Single
Digital Download LC: Elektra LC00192

Veli: Golden
Album: Single (Bett/Instrumental)
Digital Download LC: Soundcloud

Noname: Song 32
Album: Single
Digital Download LC: Noname (kein Label)

Kendrick Lamar: Bitch, don’t kill my Vibe (Instrumental)
Album: Good Kid, m.A.A.d City (Bett/Instrumental)
0602537156535 LC: Interscope LC 06406

Young Guv: High on my mind
Album: GUV I
Run for Cover Records

Trettmann: Intro feat. KitschKrieg
Single
SoulForce Records

Die Orsons: Bessa Bessa
Album: Orsons Island
Vertigo Berlin

Embryo: Djangedi
Album: Africa
Materiali Sonori

Molly Sarlé: Suddenly
Single
Partisan Records

Sleater-Kinney: Can I Go On
Single
Mom + Pop Records

Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
Single
Jagjaguwar


