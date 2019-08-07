Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass
07. August
Mittwoch, 07. August 2019
White Reaper: Real Long Time
Album: Single
Digital Download LC: Elektra LC00192
Veli: Golden
Album: Single (Bett/Instrumental)
Digital Download LC: Soundcloud
Noname: Song 32
Album: Single
Digital Download LC: Noname (kein Label)
Kendrick Lamar: Bitch, don’t kill my Vibe (Instrumental)
Album: Good Kid, m.A.A.d City (Bett/Instrumental)
0602537156535 LC: Interscope LC 06406
Young Guv: High on my mind
Album: GUV I
Run for Cover Records
Trettmann: Intro feat. KitschKrieg
Single
SoulForce Records
Die Orsons: Bessa Bessa
Album: Orsons Island
Vertigo Berlin
Embryo: Djangedi
Album: Africa
Materiali Sonori
Molly Sarlé: Suddenly
Single
Partisan Records
Sleater-Kinney: Can I Go On
Single
Mom + Pop Records
Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
Single
Jagjaguwar