Playlist Benedikt Mahler

Stand: 28.07.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

28 Juli

Sonntag, 28. Juli 2019

Sharon van Etten: Comeback Kid
Album: Remind Me Tomorrow
JAGJAGUWAR

Sean BoothRob Brown: Basscadet
Album: Planet Of Move - The Offical Airave Soundtrack
NUR HITS

Lisa Stansfield: All around the world
Album: All around the world
SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Gracie Fields: Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye
Album: Our Gracie
Music For Pleasure

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: Blank Makes You Crazy
Album: Stranger Things 3
Lakeshore Records

The L-Shaped Man: Exit Fears
Album: Ceremony
Matador

Paloma Faith: Guilty
Album: Guilty
RCA Records Label

Mike Harding: Rochdale Cowboy
Album: Rochdale Cowboy
Transatlantic Records

The Fall: Hit The North (Part 1)
Album: Beggars Banquet - The collection
Beggars Banquet

Morrissey: The National Front Disco
Album: Your Arsenal
Parlophone

Irfan Rainy & Rex Leon: Singer Of Songs
Album: Southport Weekender Volume 9
Miroma Music

Afrodeutsche: Now What
Album: Break Before Make
Skam

Oasis: Roll With It
Album: Time Flies ... 1994 - 2009
SONY BMG MUSIC UK

Pete Seeger: Solidarity forever
Album: Songs for political action
Bear Family Records

Isolation Berlin: Produkt
Album: Und aus den Wolken tropft die Zeit
STAATSAKT

The Chameleons: Swamp Thing
Album: Strange Times
GEFFEN RECORDS

Joy Division: Atmosphere
Album: Substance
ROUGH TRADE

Autechre: Altibizz
Album: Quaristice
Warp


