Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 26. Juli 2019

Suicide: Cheree

Album: Suicide

Restless

Florist: Shadow Bloom

Album: Emily Alone

Double Double Whammy

Datach´i: Rockledge 3A

Album: Bones

Timesig Records

Violent Femmes: It´s All Or Nothing

Album: Hotel Last Resort

Add It Up Productions

Jetzt!: Wir Sind Wolken, Wir Sind Momente

Album: Wie Es War

Tapete Records

Somos Guerreras: Somos Guerreras

Album: Lucha para Respirar- Single

Lácteo Cósmico

Somos Guerreras: Hip Hop Don´t Stop (Zündfunk Acapella)

Album: Lucha para Respirar- Single

Lácteo Cósmico

Noga Erez: Chin Chin feat Echo

Album: Single

CitySlang

Allah-Las: In The Air

Album: LAHS

Mexican Summer

Automatic: Too Much Money

Album: Single

Stones Throw

Mono/poly: Dive Out feat Kaytranada

Album: Monotomic

Naymlis Records

Fat Freddy´s Drop: Ten Feet Tall (LoYoTo Remix)

Album: Best Seven Remixes By LoYoTo, Winnie & Somow

Best Seven Records

Kummer: 9010

Album: Single

Eklat Tonträger

Claude Fontaine: Hot Tears

Album: Claude Fontaine

Innovative Leisure

AC/DC: Highway To Hell

Album: Highway To Hell

Atlantic

Neville Brothers: Yellow Moon

Album: Yellow Moon

A&M Records

Spoon: No Bullets Spent

Album: Everything Hits At Once

Matador

Paul Rudder: From The Very Beginning

Album: V.A. Shir Khan Presents Black Jukebox 27

Exploited Reocrds

Sophie Hunger: I Opened A Bar

Album: Molecules

Caroline

The 1975: The 1975

Album: Single

Universal