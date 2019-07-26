Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 26.07.2019

Ralf Summer | Bild: BR / Lisa Hinder

26 Juli

Freitag, 26. Juli 2019

Suicide: Cheree
Album: Suicide
Restless

Florist: Shadow Bloom
Album: Emily Alone
Double Double Whammy

Datach´i: Rockledge 3A
Album: Bones
Timesig Records

Violent Femmes: It´s All Or Nothing
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions

Jetzt!: Wir Sind Wolken, Wir Sind Momente
Album: Wie Es War
Tapete Records

Somos Guerreras: Somos Guerreras
Album: Lucha para Respirar- Single
Lácteo Cósmico

Somos Guerreras: Hip Hop Don´t Stop (Zündfunk Acapella)
Album: Lucha para Respirar- Single
Lácteo Cósmico

Noga Erez: Chin Chin feat Echo
Album: Single
CitySlang

Allah-Las: In The Air
Album: LAHS
Mexican Summer

Automatic: Too Much Money
Album: Single
Stones Throw

Mono/poly: Dive Out feat Kaytranada
Album: Monotomic
Naymlis Records

Fat Freddy´s Drop: Ten Feet Tall (LoYoTo Remix)
Album: Best Seven Remixes By LoYoTo, Winnie & Somow
Best Seven Records

Kummer: 9010
Album: Single
Eklat Tonträger

Claude Fontaine: Hot Tears
Album: Claude Fontaine
Innovative Leisure

AC/DC: Highway To Hell
Album: Highway To Hell
Atlantic

Neville Brothers: Yellow Moon
Album: Yellow Moon
A&M Records

Spoon: No Bullets Spent
Album: Everything Hits At Once
Matador

Paul Rudder: From The Very Beginning
Album: V.A. Shir Khan Presents Black Jukebox 27
Exploited Reocrds

Sophie Hunger: I Opened A Bar
Album: Molecules
Caroline

The 1975: The 1975
Album: Single
Universal


