Playlist Ralf Summer
26. Juli
Freitag, 26. Juli 2019
Suicide: Cheree
Album: Suicide
Restless
Florist: Shadow Bloom
Album: Emily Alone
Double Double Whammy
Datach´i: Rockledge 3A
Album: Bones
Timesig Records
Violent Femmes: It´s All Or Nothing
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions
Jetzt!: Wir Sind Wolken, Wir Sind Momente
Album: Wie Es War
Tapete Records
Somos Guerreras: Somos Guerreras
Album: Lucha para Respirar- Single
Lácteo Cósmico
Somos Guerreras: Hip Hop Don´t Stop (Zündfunk Acapella)
Album: Lucha para Respirar- Single
Lácteo Cósmico
Noga Erez: Chin Chin feat Echo
Album: Single
CitySlang
Allah-Las: In The Air
Album: LAHS
Mexican Summer
Automatic: Too Much Money
Album: Single
Stones Throw
Mono/poly: Dive Out feat Kaytranada
Album: Monotomic
Naymlis Records
Fat Freddy´s Drop: Ten Feet Tall (LoYoTo Remix)
Album: Best Seven Remixes By LoYoTo, Winnie & Somow
Best Seven Records
Kummer: 9010
Album: Single
Eklat Tonträger
Claude Fontaine: Hot Tears
Album: Claude Fontaine
Innovative Leisure
AC/DC: Highway To Hell
Album: Highway To Hell
Atlantic
Neville Brothers: Yellow Moon
Album: Yellow Moon
A&M Records
Spoon: No Bullets Spent
Album: Everything Hits At Once
Matador
Paul Rudder: From The Very Beginning
Album: V.A. Shir Khan Presents Black Jukebox 27
Exploited Reocrds
Sophie Hunger: I Opened A Bar
Album: Molecules
Caroline
The 1975: The 1975
Album: Single
Universal