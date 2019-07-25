Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 25. Juli 2019

Ulrich Troyer: Dolomite Dub

Album: Dolomite Dub EP

4bit Productions

Beyoncé: My Power

Album: The Lion King: The Gift

Columbia

Staple Singers: I’ll take you there

Album: (Single)

Stax

Trash Kit: Coasting

Album: Horizon

Upsell the Rhythm

Ider: Mirror

Album: Emotional Education

Glassnote

Atomic Kitten: Whole again

Album: (Single)

Virgin

Jesca Hoop: Free of the Falling

Album: Stonechild

Memphis Industries

Eins Tiefer: Fluttering

Album: Radiant EP

Unreel

Felice Brothers: Special Announcement

Album: Undres

Yep Roc

Bill Ryder-Jones: No one’s trying to kill you

Album: Yawny Yawn

Domino