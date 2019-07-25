Playlist Roderich Fabian
25. Juli
Donnerstag, 25. Juli 2019
Ulrich Troyer: Dolomite Dub
Album: Dolomite Dub EP
4bit Productions
Beyoncé: My Power
Album: The Lion King: The Gift
Columbia
Staple Singers: I’ll take you there
Album: (Single)
Stax
Trash Kit: Coasting
Album: Horizon
Upsell the Rhythm
Ider: Mirror
Album: Emotional Education
Glassnote
Atomic Kitten: Whole again
Album: (Single)
Virgin
Jesca Hoop: Free of the Falling
Album: Stonechild
Memphis Industries
Eins Tiefer: Fluttering
Album: Radiant EP
Unreel
Felice Brothers: Special Announcement
Album: Undres
Yep Roc
Bill Ryder-Jones: No one’s trying to kill you
Album: Yawny Yawn
Domino