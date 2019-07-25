Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 25.07.2019

Roderich Fabian, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

25 Juli

Donnerstag, 25. Juli 2019

Ulrich Troyer: Dolomite Dub
Album: Dolomite Dub EP
4bit Productions

Beyoncé: My Power
Album: The Lion King: The Gift
Columbia

Staple Singers: I’ll take you there
Album: (Single)
Stax

Trash Kit: Coasting
Album: Horizon
Upsell the Rhythm

Ider: Mirror
Album: Emotional Education
Glassnote

Atomic Kitten: Whole again
Album: (Single)
Virgin

Jesca Hoop: Free of the Falling
Album: Stonechild
Memphis Industries

Eins Tiefer: Fluttering
Album: Radiant EP
Unreel

Felice Brothers: Special Announcement
Album: Undres
Yep Roc

Bill Ryder-Jones: No one’s trying to kill you
Album: Yawny Yawn
Domino


