Playlist Tobias Ruhland
23. Juli
Dienstag, 23. Juli 2019
Whitney: Valleys (My Love)
Album: Valleys (My Love) (Single)
Secretly Canadian
Glass Animals: Gooey
Album: Gooey
Caroline
Vue Belle: Refugees
Album: Refugees (Single)
Vue Belle
Gilberto Gil: Quatro Pedacinhos
Album: Ok Ok Ok
Biscoito Fino
Trash Kit: Disclocate
Album: Horizon
UTR110 /
Upset! The Rhythm
Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp
Album: 55
Big Crown
Grossstadtgeflüster: Huxley’s
Album: Huxley’s (Single)
BMG
Clipping: Work Work
Album: Clppng
Cargo Records
Das Hobos: Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Sounds Of Subterrania
The Meters: Fire on the bayou
Album: Fire on the bayou
Reprise Records
Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp
Album: 55
Big Crown
Bananagun: Do Yeah
Album: Do Yeah (Single)
ISRC: FR10S1916197 /
Full Time Hobby