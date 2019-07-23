Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 23.07.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 Juli

Dienstag, 23. Juli 2019

Whitney: Valleys (My Love)
Album: Valleys (My Love) (Single)
Secretly Canadian

Glass Animals: Gooey
Album: Gooey
Caroline

Vue Belle: Refugees
Album: Refugees (Single)
Vue Belle

Gilberto Gil: Quatro Pedacinhos
Album: Ok Ok Ok
Biscoito Fino

Trash Kit: Disclocate
Album: Horizon
UTR110 /
Upset! The Rhythm

Bacao Steell & Rhythm Band: Pimp
Album: 55
Big Crown

Grossstadtgeflüster: Huxley’s
Album: Huxley’s (Single)
BMG

Clipping: Work Work
Album: Clppng
Cargo Records

Das Hobos: Whitelines
Album: This Is The Place
Sounds Of Subterrania

The Meters: Fire on the bayou
Album: Fire on the bayou
Reprise Records

Bananagun: Do Yeah
Album: Do Yeah (Single)
ISRC: FR10S1916197 /
Full Time Hobby


