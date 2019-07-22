Playlist Achim Bogdahn
22. Juli
Montag, 22. Juli 2019
Morningsiders: Headphones
Album: (Single)
Morningsiders
Sampa The Great: OMG
Album: (Single)
Big Dada/Ninja Tune
Bleached: Shitty Ballet
Album: Don´t you think you´ve had enough?
Dead Oceans
Rupa & The April Fishes: Serve And Protect
Album: Live@Studio4
Live@Studio4
R.E,M.: Man On The Moon
Album: (Single)
Warner
Rolling Stones: Angie
Album: (Single)
Rolling Stones
The Police: Every Breath You Take
Album: (Single)
A & M Rec
Maxo Kream: Meet Again
Album: Brandon Banks
RCA
Klaus Kaufsnicht: Endlich wieder Sommer
Album: (Single)
Hicktown Rec. /Cargo
Trash Kit: Sunset
Album: Horizon
Upset! The Rhythm