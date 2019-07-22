Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

2

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 22.07.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

22 Juli

Montag, 22. Juli 2019

Morningsiders: Headphones
Album: (Single)
Morningsiders

Sampa The Great: OMG
Album: (Single)
Big Dada/Ninja Tune

Bleached: Shitty Ballet
Album: Don´t you think you´ve had enough?
Dead Oceans

Rupa & The April Fishes: Serve And Protect
Album: Live@Studio4
Live@Studio4

R.E,M.: Man On The Moon
Album: (Single)
Warner

Rolling Stones: Angie
Album: (Single)
Rolling Stones

The Police: Every Breath You Take
Album: (Single)
A & M Rec

Maxo Kream: Meet Again
Album: Brandon Banks
RCA

Klaus Kaufsnicht: Endlich wieder Sommer
Album: (Single)
Hicktown Rec. /Cargo

Trash Kit: Sunset
Album: Horizon
Upset! The Rhythm


2