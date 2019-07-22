Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 22. Juli 2019

Morningsiders: Headphones

Album: (Single)

Morningsiders

Sampa The Great: OMG

Album: (Single)

Big Dada/Ninja Tune

Bleached: Shitty Ballet

Album: Don´t you think you´ve had enough?

Dead Oceans

Rupa & The April Fishes: Serve And Protect

Album: Live@Studio4

Live@Studio4

R.E,M.: Man On The Moon

Album: (Single)

Warner

Rolling Stones: Angie

Album: (Single)

Rolling Stones

The Police: Every Breath You Take

Album: (Single)

A & M Rec

Maxo Kream: Meet Again

Album: Brandon Banks

RCA

Klaus Kaufsnicht: Endlich wieder Sommer

Album: (Single)

Hicktown Rec. /Cargo

Trash Kit: Sunset

Album: Horizon

Upset! The Rhythm