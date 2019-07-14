Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 14.07.2019

14 Juli

Sonntag, 14. Juli 2019

Emilie Nana: Inward Path
Album: The Meeting Legacy
Compost Records ‎

Bonaparte: Warten ft. Bop de Narr
Album: Was Mir Passiert
Columbia

The Buggs: Bumblebee Bumbershoot
Album: EP
TAG-7

Brandt Bauer Frick: Etend
Album: Echo
Because Music ‎

Tora: Paramount
Album: Can´t Buy The Mood
eightydays records/ GoodToGo

Fruit Bats: The Bottom Of It
Album: Gold Past Life
Merge Records ‎

Juan Wauters: Doing Alright
Album: Introducing Juan Pablo
Captured Tracks


