Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
14. Juli
Sonntag, 14. Juli 2019
Emilie Nana: Inward Path
Album: The Meeting Legacy
Compost Records
Bonaparte: Warten ft. Bop de Narr
Album: Was Mir Passiert
Columbia
The Buggs: Bumblebee Bumbershoot
Album: EP
TAG-7
Brandt Bauer Frick: Etend
Album: Echo
Because Music
Tora: Paramount
Album: Can´t Buy The Mood
eightydays records/ GoodToGo
Fruit Bats: The Bottom Of It
Album: Gold Past Life
Merge Records
Juan Wauters: Doing Alright
Album: Introducing Juan Pablo
Captured Tracks