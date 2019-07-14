Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Sonntag, 14. Juli 2019

Emilie Nana: Inward Path

Album: The Meeting Legacy

Compost Records ‎

Bonaparte: Warten ft. Bop de Narr

Album: Was Mir Passiert

Columbia

The Buggs: Bumblebee Bumbershoot

Album: EP

TAG-7

Brandt Bauer Frick: Etend

Album: Echo

Because Music ‎

Tora: Paramount

Album: Can´t Buy The Mood

eightydays records/ GoodToGo

Fruit Bats: The Bottom Of It

Album: Gold Past Life

Merge Records ‎

Juan Wauters: Doing Alright

Album: Introducing Juan Pablo

Captured Tracks