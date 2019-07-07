Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 07.07.2019

07 Juli

Sonntag, 07. Juli 2019

Al Chem: No Hopper
Album: Weird Fiction
Art Yard

Daft Punk: Harder Better Faster Stronger
Album: Single
Virgin

Beyoncé: Welcome (Homecoming - Live)
Album: Homecoming - Live
Columbia / Sony

Ed Sheeran: Don´t (Live)
Album: Single
Atlantic 0

Frittenbude: Mindestens In 1000 Jahren
Album: Nachtigall
Audiolith

Richie Havens: Freedom
Album: V.A. Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace and Music
Atlantic

Richie Havens: I´m Going Home
Album: V.A. Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace and Music
Atlantic

Taylor Swift: New Romantics - Live 2018
Album: 1989
Big Machine

Somos Guerreras: Somos Guerreras
Album: Video
Lácteo Cósmico

The Hormones: The Edge Live
Album: Good Morning Festival 2018
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TImq0G6m6hg

Rita Braga: Under The Moon
Album: Cherries That Went To The Police
NAU


