Playlist Ralf Summer

Sonntag, 07. Juli 2019

Al Chem: No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

Art Yard

Daft Punk: Harder Better Faster Stronger

Album: Single

Virgin

Beyoncé: Welcome (Homecoming - Live)

Album: Homecoming - Live

Columbia / Sony

Ed Sheeran: Don´t (Live)

Album: Single

Atlantic 0

Frittenbude: Mindestens In 1000 Jahren

Album: Nachtigall

Audiolith

Richie Havens: Freedom

Album: V.A. Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace and Music

Atlantic

Richie Havens: I´m Going Home

Album: V.A. Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace and Music

Atlantic

Taylor Swift: New Romantics - Live 2018

Album: 1989

Big Machine

Somos Guerreras: Somos Guerreras

Album: Video

Lácteo Cósmico

The Hormones: The Edge Live

Album: Good Morning Festival 2018

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TImq0G6m6hg

Al Chem: No Hopper

Album: Weird Fiction

Art Yard

Daft Punk: Harder Better Faster Stronger

Album: Single

Virgin

Rita Braga: Under The Moon

Album: Cherries That Went To The Police

NAU