Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 03.09.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

03 September

Dienstag, 03. September 2019

Fraktus: Untergrund
Album: Studio Braun präsentiert Millennium Edition
Staatsakt

Kraftwerk: Autobahn
Album: Autobahn
Kling Klang / Philips

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force: Don´t Stop...Planet Rock
Album: Looking For The Perfect Beat
Tommy Boy / TBLP

Giorgio Moroder: Chase
Album: Midnight Express Soundtrack
Casablanca

Suicide: Che
Album: Suicide
Red Star

Suicide: Ghost Rider
Album: Suicide
Red Star

A Number Of Names: Shari Vari (Original)
Album: Shari Vari Remixes
Puzzlebox

Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings Of Life
Album: Innovator
R&S

Depeche Mode: Just Can´t Get Enough
Album: The Best Of Depeche Mode
Mute 16

New Order: Blue Monday
Album: Total – From Joy Division To New Order
Rhino

Reese & Santonio: Rock To The Beat
Album: Back To The Beat (Maxi)
FFRR 7

Primal Scream: Screamadelica
Album: Dixie-Narco EP
Creation

Primal Scream: Don´t Fight It, Feel It
Album: Screamadelica
Creation

Underground Resistance: Sonic Destroyer
Album: Revolution For Change
Nettwork

3Phase feat Dr Motte: Klang Der Familie
Album: Klang Der Familie (Maxi)
Tresor 6

Aphex Twin: On
Album: On (CD-Single)
Warp

Aphex Twin: Xtal
Album: Selected Ambient Works 1985-1992
R & S / Apollo

Goldie & Metalheadz: Inner City Life
Album: The Alchemist – The Best Of 1992-2012
Rhino

Portishead: Glory Box
Album: Dummy
Go Beat / Universal

Tricky: Black Steel
Album: Maxinquaye
Island

Massive Attack: Safe From Harm
Album: Blue Lines
Virgin

Massive Attack: Karmacoma
Album: Protection
Virgin

Daft Punk: Da Funk
Album: Homework
Virgin

Studio 1: Sieben / Viertel
Album: Studio 1
Kompakt

Surgeon: (Intro) Version II
Album: Basictonal Remake EP
Tresor 85

Paul Kalkbrenner: Aaron
Album: Berlin Calling Soundtrack
Bpitch Control

The Rapture: House Of Jealous Lovers
Album: House Of Jealous Lovers (Maxi)
DFA

2Many Djs: Push It Like A Dog
Album: As Heard As On Radio Soulwax Pt 2
PIAS

Shackleton: Blood On My Hands
Album: V.A. Soundboy Punishments
Skull

Oneohtrix Point Never: Sleep Dealer
Album: Replica
Software / Cooperative

LCD Soundsystem: Losing My Edge
Album: LCD Soundsystem
DFA / EMI


0