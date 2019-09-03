Playlist Ralf Summer
03. September
Dienstag, 03. September 2019
Fraktus: Untergrund
Album: Studio Braun präsentiert Millennium Edition
Staatsakt
Kraftwerk: Autobahn
Album: Autobahn
Kling Klang / Philips
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force: Don´t Stop...Planet Rock
Album: Looking For The Perfect Beat
Tommy Boy / TBLP
Giorgio Moroder: Chase
Album: Midnight Express Soundtrack
Casablanca
Suicide: Che
Album: Suicide
Red Star
Suicide: Ghost Rider
Album: Suicide
Red Star
A Number Of Names: Shari Vari (Original)
Album: Shari Vari Remixes
Puzzlebox
Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings Of Life
Album: Innovator
R&S
Depeche Mode: Just Can´t Get Enough
Album: The Best Of Depeche Mode
Mute 16
New Order: Blue Monday
Album: Total – From Joy Division To New Order
Rhino
Reese & Santonio: Rock To The Beat
Album: Back To The Beat (Maxi)
FFRR 7
Primal Scream: Screamadelica
Album: Dixie-Narco EP
Creation
Primal Scream: Don´t Fight It, Feel It
Album: Screamadelica
Creation
Underground Resistance: Sonic Destroyer
Album: Revolution For Change
Nettwork
3Phase feat Dr Motte: Klang Der Familie
Album: Klang Der Familie (Maxi)
Tresor 6
Aphex Twin: On
Album: On (CD-Single)
Warp
Aphex Twin: Xtal
Album: Selected Ambient Works 1985-1992
R & S / Apollo
Goldie & Metalheadz: Inner City Life
Album: The Alchemist – The Best Of 1992-2012
Rhino
Portishead: Glory Box
Album: Dummy
Go Beat / Universal
Tricky: Black Steel
Album: Maxinquaye
Island
Massive Attack: Safe From Harm
Album: Blue Lines
Virgin
Massive Attack: Karmacoma
Album: Protection
Virgin
Daft Punk: Da Funk
Album: Homework
Virgin
Studio 1: Sieben / Viertel
Album: Studio 1
Kompakt
Surgeon: (Intro) Version II
Album: Basictonal Remake EP
Tresor 85
Paul Kalkbrenner: Aaron
Album: Berlin Calling Soundtrack
Bpitch Control
The Rapture: House Of Jealous Lovers
Album: House Of Jealous Lovers (Maxi)
DFA
2Many Djs: Push It Like A Dog
Album: As Heard As On Radio Soulwax Pt 2
PIAS
Shackleton: Blood On My Hands
Album: V.A. Soundboy Punishments
Skull
Oneohtrix Point Never: Sleep Dealer
Album: Replica
Software / Cooperative
LCD Soundsystem: Losing My Edge
Album: LCD Soundsystem
DFA / EMI