Playlist Ralf Summer

Dienstag, 03. September 2019

Fraktus: Untergrund

Album: Studio Braun präsentiert Millennium Edition

Staatsakt

Kraftwerk: Autobahn

Album: Autobahn

Kling Klang / Philips

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force: Don´t Stop...Planet Rock

Album: Looking For The Perfect Beat

Tommy Boy / TBLP

Giorgio Moroder: Chase

Album: Midnight Express Soundtrack

Casablanca

Suicide: Che

Album: Suicide

Red Star

Suicide: Ghost Rider

Album: Suicide

Red Star

A Number Of Names: Shari Vari (Original)

Album: Shari Vari Remixes

Puzzlebox

Rhythim Is Rhythim: Strings Of Life

Album: Innovator

R&S

Depeche Mode: Just Can´t Get Enough

Album: The Best Of Depeche Mode

Mute 16

New Order: Blue Monday

Album: Total – From Joy Division To New Order

Rhino

Reese & Santonio: Rock To The Beat

Album: Back To The Beat (Maxi)

FFRR 7

Primal Scream: Screamadelica

Album: Dixie-Narco EP

Creation

Primal Scream: Don´t Fight It, Feel It

Album: Screamadelica

Creation

Underground Resistance: Sonic Destroyer

Album: Revolution For Change

Nettwork

3Phase feat Dr Motte: Klang Der Familie

Album: Klang Der Familie (Maxi)

Tresor 6

Aphex Twin: On

Album: On (CD-Single)

Warp

Aphex Twin: Xtal

Album: Selected Ambient Works 1985-1992

R & S / Apollo

Goldie & Metalheadz: Inner City Life

Album: The Alchemist – The Best Of 1992-2012

Rhino

Portishead: Glory Box

Album: Dummy

Go Beat / Universal

Tricky: Black Steel

Album: Maxinquaye

Island

Massive Attack: Safe From Harm

Album: Blue Lines

Virgin

Massive Attack: Karmacoma

Album: Protection

Virgin

Daft Punk: Da Funk

Album: Homework

Virgin

Studio 1: Sieben / Viertel

Album: Studio 1

Kompakt

Surgeon: (Intro) Version II

Album: Basictonal Remake EP

Tresor 85

Paul Kalkbrenner: Aaron

Album: Berlin Calling Soundtrack

Bpitch Control

The Rapture: House Of Jealous Lovers

Album: House Of Jealous Lovers (Maxi)

DFA

2Many Djs: Push It Like A Dog

Album: As Heard As On Radio Soulwax Pt 2

PIAS

Shackleton: Blood On My Hands

Album: V.A. Soundboy Punishments

Skull

Oneohtrix Point Never: Sleep Dealer

Album: Replica

Software / Cooperative

LCD Soundsystem: Losing My Edge

Album: LCD Soundsystem

DFA / EMI