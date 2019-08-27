Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 27.08.2019

27 August

Dienstag, 27. August 2019

Dead Kennedys: Holiday In Cambodia
Album: Fresh Fruits For Rotting Vegeteables
Cherry Red Rec.

Dead Kennedys: Life Sentence
Album: Live in der Münchner Alabamahalle 1984
BR Produktion

Rip, Rig & Panic: Storm The Reality Asylum
Album: I am cold
Virgin

The Slits: Typical Girls
Album: Cut
Island

Ramones: Blitzkrieg Bop
Album: The Ramones
Sire

Wire: Lowdown
Album: On Returning
Harvest

Wipers: Is this real?
Album: Is this real?
Weird System Rec.

Hüsker Dü: Never Talking To You Again
Album: Zen Arcade
SST Records

Black Flag: Wasted
Album: Everything Went Black
SST Records

Pixies: Gigantic
Album: Death To The Pixies
RTD

Pixies: Where is my mind
Album: Surfer Rosa
RTD

Smashing Pumpkins: Drown
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
BR Produktion

Smashing Pumpkins: Snail
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
BR Produktion

Sonic Youth: Teenage riot
Album: Daydream Nation
Geffen

Nirvana: Rape Me
Album: In Utero
Geffen

Laurie Anderson: Oh Superman
Album: Big Science
Warner

Velvet Underground: All Tomorrows Parties (Instrumental)
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Polydor


