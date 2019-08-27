Playlist Michael Bartle
27. August
Dienstag, 27. August 2019
Dead Kennedys: Holiday In Cambodia
Album: Fresh Fruits For Rotting Vegeteables
Cherry Red Rec.
Dead Kennedys: Life Sentence
Album: Live in der Münchner Alabamahalle 1984
BR Produktion
Rip, Rig & Panic: Storm The Reality Asylum
Album: I am cold
Virgin
The Slits: Typical Girls
Album: Cut
Island
Ramones: Blitzkrieg Bop
Album: The Ramones
Sire
Wire: Lowdown
Album: On Returning
Harvest
Wipers: Is this real?
Album: Is this real?
Weird System Rec.
Hüsker Dü: Never Talking To You Again
Album: Zen Arcade
SST Records
Black Flag: Wasted
Album: Everything Went Black
SST Records
Pixies: Gigantic
Album: Death To The Pixies
RTD
Pixies: Where is my mind
Album: Surfer Rosa
RTD
Smashing Pumpkins: Drown
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
BR Produktion
Smashing Pumpkins: Snail
Album: Zündfunk Unplugged
BR Produktion
Sonic Youth: Teenage riot
Album: Daydream Nation
Geffen
Nirvana: Rape Me
Album: In Utero
Geffen
Laurie Anderson: Oh Superman
Album: Big Science
Warner
Velvet Underground: All Tomorrows Parties (Instrumental)
Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico
Polydor