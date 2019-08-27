Playlist Michael Bartle

Dienstag, 27. August 2019

Dead Kennedys: Holiday In Cambodia

Album: Fresh Fruits For Rotting Vegeteables

Cherry Red Rec.

Dead Kennedys: Life Sentence

Album: Live in der Münchner Alabamahalle 1984

BR Produktion

Rip, Rig & Panic: Storm The Reality Asylum

Album: I am cold

Virgin

The Slits: Typical Girls

Album: Cut

Island

Ramones: Blitzkrieg Bop

Album: The Ramones

Sire

Wire: Lowdown

Album: On Returning

Harvest

Wipers: Is this real?

Album: Is this real?

Weird System Rec.

Hüsker Dü: Never Talking To You Again

Album: Zen Arcade

SST Records

Black Flag: Wasted

Album: Everything Went Black

SST Records

Pixies: Gigantic

Album: Death To The Pixies

RTD

Pixies: Where is my mind

Album: Surfer Rosa

RTD

Smashing Pumpkins: Drown

Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

BR Produktion

Smashing Pumpkins: Snail

Album: Zündfunk Unplugged

BR Produktion

Sonic Youth: Teenage riot

Album: Daydream Nation

Geffen

Nirvana: Rape Me

Album: In Utero

Geffen

Laurie Anderson: Oh Superman

Album: Big Science

Warner

Velvet Underground: All Tomorrows Parties (Instrumental)

Album: The Velvet Underground & Nico

Polydor