Playlist Michael Bartle

Dienstag, 20. August 2019

Africa Baby Bambaata: Planet Rock

Album: Tommy Boy 20th Annniversary

TBCD

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: The Adventures Of The Wheels Of Steel

Album: Maxi

Sugar Hill Records

Kurtis Blow: The Breaks

Album: The Breaks

UCA

Sugarhill Gang: Rapper’s Delight

Album: Rappers Delight

Teldec

Grandmaster Flash: The Message

Album: The Message

Castle

Jungle Brothers: What You Waiting 4

Album: Single

Warner

Gang Starr: Moment Of Truth

Album: Moment Of Truth

Capitol

Snoop Doggy Dog: Who Am I

Album: Doggstyle

Polystar

Snoop Dog: Drop It Like It’s Hot

Album: The Masterpiece

Geffen

Wu Tang Clan: Bring Da Ruckus

Album: Enter The Wu Tang

RCA

Beastie Boys: Fight For Your Right

Album: Licensed to Ill

Def Jam

Wu Tang Clan: Freestyle

Live/BR Produktion

Fugees: Freestyle

Album: Live/BR Produktion

Kendrick Lamar: Compton

Album: Good Kid, m.a.a.d City

Interscope

Beastie Boys: Sure Shot

Album: Single

Capitol

Common: Be (Instrumental)

Album: Be

Geffen

Blowfly: Blowfly for president

Album: Blowfly for president

BCM 50241