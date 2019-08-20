Playlist Michael Bartle
20. August
Dienstag, 20. August 2019
Africa Baby Bambaata: Planet Rock
Album: Tommy Boy 20th Annniversary
TBCD
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: The Adventures Of The Wheels Of Steel
Album: Maxi
Sugar Hill Records
Kurtis Blow: The Breaks
Album: The Breaks
UCA
Sugarhill Gang: Rapper’s Delight
Album: Rappers Delight
Teldec
Grandmaster Flash: The Message
Album: The Message
Castle
Jungle Brothers: What You Waiting 4
Album: Single
Warner
Gang Starr: Moment Of Truth
Album: Moment Of Truth
Capitol
Snoop Doggy Dog: Who Am I
Album: Doggstyle
Polystar
Snoop Dog: Drop It Like It’s Hot
Album: The Masterpiece
Geffen
Wu Tang Clan: Bring Da Ruckus
Album: Enter The Wu Tang
RCA
Beastie Boys: Fight For Your Right
Album: Licensed to Ill
Def Jam
Wu Tang Clan: Freestyle
Live/BR Produktion
Fugees: Freestyle
Album: Live/BR Produktion
Kendrick Lamar: Compton
Album: Good Kid, m.a.a.d City
Interscope
Beastie Boys: Sure Shot
Album: Single
Capitol
Common: Be (Instrumental)
Album: Be
Geffen
Blowfly: Blowfly for president
Album: Blowfly for president
BCM 50241