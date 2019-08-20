Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 20.08.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

20 August

Dienstag, 20. August 2019

Africa Baby Bambaata: Planet Rock
Album: Tommy Boy 20th Annniversary
TBCD

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five: The Adventures Of The Wheels Of Steel
Album: Maxi
Sugar Hill Records

Kurtis Blow: The Breaks
Album: The Breaks
UCA

Sugarhill Gang: Rapper’s Delight
Album: Rappers Delight
Teldec

Grandmaster Flash: The Message
Album: The Message
Castle

Jungle Brothers: What You Waiting 4
Album: Single
Warner

Gang Starr: Moment Of Truth
Album: Moment Of Truth
Capitol

Snoop Doggy Dog: Who Am I
Album: Doggstyle
Polystar

Snoop Dog: Drop It Like It’s Hot
Album: The Masterpiece
Geffen

Wu Tang Clan: Bring Da Ruckus
Album: Enter The Wu Tang
RCA

Beastie Boys: Fight For Your Right
Album: Licensed to Ill
Def Jam

Wu Tang Clan: Freestyle
Live/BR Produktion

Fugees: Freestyle
Album: Live/BR Produktion

Kendrick Lamar: Compton
Album: Good Kid, m.a.a.d City
Interscope

Beastie Boys: Sure Shot
Album: Single
Capitol

Common: Be (Instrumental)
Album: Be
Geffen

Blowfly: Blowfly for president
Album: Blowfly for president
BCM 50241


0