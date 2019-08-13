Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 13.08.2019

13 August

Dienstag, 13. August 2019

Fleetwood Mac: Don’t Stop
Album: Rumours
Warner 256344

Pink Floyd: Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Album: Wish You Were Here
Emi 9705800377697

Pink Floyd: Another Brick in the Wall
Album: The Wall
Harvest 746036-8

Eagles: Hotel California
Album: Hotel California
Asylum 253051

Silver Convention: Fly, Robin, Fly
Album: Single
Bellaphon 4003099976771

Queen: Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Album: Greatest Hits
Island 0602527583648

Queen: Another One Bites The Dust
Album: The Game
Parlophone 746213-2

ELO: Don’t Bring Me Down
Album: The Collection
Epic 5099747242120

Kurtis Blow: The Breaks
Album: Single
UCA 064-5

Afrika Bambaata: Planet Rock
Album: Single
Tommy Boy 5029831034126

Depeche Mode: I just can’t get enough
Album: Speak & Spell
Mute 5016025600168

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Under The Bridge
Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magic
Warner 7599-26681-2

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Suck My Kiss
Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magic
Warner 7599-26681-2

Johnny Cash: Solitary Man
Album: American Recordings 3
Col 500-986-2

Johnny Cash: Delia’s Gone
Album: American Recordings I
Def American 74321-23685-2

Neneh Cherry: Buffalo Stance
Album: 12 Inch
Virgin 5015165000821


