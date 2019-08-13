Playlist Michael Bartle
13. August
Dienstag, 13. August 2019
Fleetwood Mac: Don’t Stop
Album: Rumours
Warner 256344
Pink Floyd: Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Album: Wish You Were Here
Emi 9705800377697
Pink Floyd: Another Brick in the Wall
Album: The Wall
Harvest 746036-8
Eagles: Hotel California
Album: Hotel California
Asylum 253051
Silver Convention: Fly, Robin, Fly
Album: Single
Bellaphon 4003099976771
Queen: Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Album: Greatest Hits
Island 0602527583648
Queen: Another One Bites The Dust
Album: The Game
Parlophone 746213-2
ELO: Don’t Bring Me Down
Album: The Collection
Epic 5099747242120
Kurtis Blow: The Breaks
Album: Single
UCA 064-5
Afrika Bambaata: Planet Rock
Album: Single
Tommy Boy 5029831034126
Depeche Mode: I just can’t get enough
Album: Speak & Spell
Mute 5016025600168
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Under The Bridge
Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magic
Warner 7599-26681-2
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Suck My Kiss
Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magic
Warner 7599-26681-2
Johnny Cash: Solitary Man
Album: American Recordings 3
Col 500-986-2
Johnny Cash: Delia’s Gone
Album: American Recordings I
Def American 74321-23685-2
Neneh Cherry: Buffalo Stance
Album: 12 Inch
Virgin 5015165000821