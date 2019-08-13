Playlist Michael Bartle

Dienstag, 13. August 2019

Fleetwood Mac: Don’t Stop

Album: Rumours

Warner 256344

Pink Floyd: Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Album: Wish You Were Here

Emi 9705800377697

Pink Floyd: Another Brick in the Wall

Album: The Wall

Harvest 746036-8

Eagles: Hotel California

Album: Hotel California

Asylum 253051

Silver Convention: Fly, Robin, Fly

Album: Single

Bellaphon 4003099976771

Queen: Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Album: Greatest Hits

Island 0602527583648

Queen: Another One Bites The Dust

Album: The Game

Parlophone 746213-2

ELO: Don’t Bring Me Down

Album: The Collection

Epic 5099747242120

Kurtis Blow: The Breaks

Album: Single

UCA 064-5

Afrika Bambaata: Planet Rock

Album: Single

Tommy Boy 5029831034126

Depeche Mode: I just can’t get enough

Album: Speak & Spell

Mute 5016025600168

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Under The Bridge

Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magic

Warner 7599-26681-2

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Suck My Kiss

Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magic

Warner 7599-26681-2

Johnny Cash: Solitary Man

Album: American Recordings 3

Col 500-986-2

Johnny Cash: Delia’s Gone

Album: American Recordings I

Def American 74321-23685-2

Neneh Cherry: Buffalo Stance

Album: 12 Inch

Virgin 5015165000821