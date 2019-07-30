Playlist Michael Bartle

Dienstag, 30. Juli 2019

Gene Vincent: Be Bop-A-Lula

Album:

EMI 794594-2

Patti Smith: Gloria

Album: Horses

Arista 82876711982

Howlin Wolf: Smokestack Lightning

Album: The Blues Collection

MCA 0008813011923

The White Stripes: Dead Leaves

Album: Live im Münchner Feierwerk

Live/BR-Produktion

Miles Davis: Miles Runs The Voodoo Down

Album: Miles Runs The Voodoo Down

CBS 4010427200262

Sun Ra: Space Is The Place

Album: Concert for the comet

ESP 0090204049899

Wanda Jackson: Let’s Have A Party

Album:

Capitol 7243-881371-2

The Beatles: Rock and Roll Music

Album: The Beatles For Sale

EMM 3824142

The Beatles: Love Me Do

Album: The Beatles

EMM 9680452

Buddy Holly: Peggy Sue

Album: The Very Best Of

MCA 0600753057216

Richie Valens: Donna

Album: I remember Richie Valens

Strand 6.24884

Dick Dale: Misirlou

Album: Pulp Fiction

MCA 0600753270417

Elvis Presley: Yesterday

Album: On Stage

RCA 0035629054929

The Beatles: Yesterday

Album: Single

EMI 5099920446420

Bob Dylan: Times They Are A-Changing

Album: Times They Are A-Changing (Remastered

Columbia 5099751989226

Velvet Underground: Waiting For My Man

Album: Velvet Underground & Nico

Polydor 060075318672

Doors: The End

Album: The Best Of The Doors

Elektra 0075596034517

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne

Album: Leonard Cohen

CBS 5099765135268

Martha & The Vandellas: Heatwave

Album:

Zyx 0090204455829

The Supremes: You Can’t Hurry Love

Album:

Polystar 0600753082201

Otis Redding: That’s How Strong My Love Is

Album: That’s How Strong My Love Is

Atlantic 0075678176210

Booker T & The MGs: Green Onions

Album:

Atlantic 784932-7

James Brown: Sex Machine

Album:

Polydor 5327058

Nancy Sinatra: These Boots Are Made For Walking

Album:

Teldec 6.15151/247655-7

Aretha Franklin: I Say A Little Prayer

Album: The Best Of

Atlantic 780169-1