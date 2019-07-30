Playlist Michael Bartle
30. Juli
Dienstag, 30. Juli 2019
Gene Vincent: Be Bop-A-Lula
EMI 794594-2
Patti Smith: Gloria
Album: Horses
Arista 82876711982
Howlin Wolf: Smokestack Lightning
Album: The Blues Collection
MCA 0008813011923
The White Stripes: Dead Leaves
Album: Live im Münchner Feierwerk
Live/BR-Produktion
Miles Davis: Miles Runs The Voodoo Down
Album: Miles Runs The Voodoo Down
CBS 4010427200262
Sun Ra: Space Is The Place
Album: Concert for the comet
ESP 0090204049899
Wanda Jackson: Let’s Have A Party
Capitol 7243-881371-2
The Beatles: Rock and Roll Music
Album: The Beatles For Sale
EMM 3824142
The Beatles: Love Me Do
Album: The Beatles
EMM 9680452
Buddy Holly: Peggy Sue
Album: The Very Best Of
MCA 0600753057216
Richie Valens: Donna
Album: I remember Richie Valens
Strand 6.24884
Dick Dale: Misirlou
Album: Pulp Fiction
MCA 0600753270417
Elvis Presley: Yesterday
Album: On Stage
RCA 0035629054929
The Beatles: Yesterday
Album: Single
EMI 5099920446420
Bob Dylan: Times They Are A-Changing
Album: Times They Are A-Changing (Remastered
Columbia 5099751989226
Velvet Underground: Waiting For My Man
Album: Velvet Underground & Nico
Polydor 060075318672
Doors: The End
Album: The Best Of The Doors
Elektra 0075596034517
Leonard Cohen: Suzanne
Album: Leonard Cohen
CBS 5099765135268
Martha & The Vandellas: Heatwave
Zyx 0090204455829
The Supremes: You Can’t Hurry Love
Polystar 0600753082201
Otis Redding: That’s How Strong My Love Is
Album: That’s How Strong My Love Is
Atlantic 0075678176210
Booker T & The MGs: Green Onions
Atlantic 784932-7
James Brown: Sex Machine
Polydor 5327058
Nancy Sinatra: These Boots Are Made For Walking
Teldec 6.15151/247655-7
Aretha Franklin: I Say A Little Prayer
Album: The Best Of
Atlantic 780169-1