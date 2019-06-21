Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 21. Juni 2019

Prince: Nothing Compares 2 U

Album: Originals

Warner

The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger

Album: Help Us Stranger

Third Man / PIAS

Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success

Album: The Age Of Immunology

Fire Records

Cassius: Chuffed

Album: Dreems

Caroline / Because Music

La Funk Mob: Ravers Suck Our Sound (Mystick Mix)

Album: Ravers Suck Our Sound EP

Mo´ Wax

Phoenix: 1901

Album: Lisztomania

V2

Hot Chip: Echo

Album: A Bath Full of Ecstasy

Domino

Crumb: Jinx

Album: Jinx

Crumb Records

Black Midi: Near DT, MI

Album: Schlagenheim

Rough Trade

Dj Python: Be Si To

Album: Derretire EP

Dekmantel

Mndsgn: Sumdim

Album: Snaxx

Stones Throw

Emile Mosseri, Joe Talbot, Daniel Herskedal feat Michael Marshall: San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)

Album: Soundtrack The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Lakeshore Records

Altin Gün: Kolbasti

Album: Gece

Glitterbeat

Altin Gün: Süpürgesi Yonacadan

Album: Gece

Glitterbeat

JJ Whitefield: Yellow Sari

Album: Brother All Alone

Kryptox

Kate Tempest: I Trap You

Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons

Caroline International

Jay Som: Superbike

Album: Anak Ka

Lucky Number

Automatic: Calling It

Album: Single

Stones Throw

Martin Rev: Mustang

Album: Cheyenne

Bureau B

Burial: Claustro

Album: Claustro / State Forest 12"

Hyperdub

Containerhead: Licht Aus. Auf Die Schuhe gepisst. Scheisse.

Album: ch.4

Ghost Town Noize

Quantic: September Blues

Album: Altantic Oscillations

Tru Thoughts