Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 21.06.2019

21 Juni

Freitag, 21. Juni 2019

Prince: Nothing Compares 2 U
Album: Originals
Warner

The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man / PIAS

Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire Records

Cassius: Chuffed
Album: Dreems
Caroline / Because Music

La Funk Mob: Ravers Suck Our Sound (Mystick Mix)
Album: Ravers Suck Our Sound EP
Mo´ Wax

Phoenix: 1901
Album: Lisztomania
V2

Hot Chip: Echo
Album: A Bath Full of Ecstasy
Domino

Crumb: Jinx
Album: Jinx
Crumb Records

Black Midi: Near DT, MI
Album: Schlagenheim
Rough Trade

Dj Python: Be Si To
Album: Derretire EP
Dekmantel

Mndsgn: Sumdim
Album: Snaxx
Stones Throw

Emile Mosseri, Joe Talbot, Daniel Herskedal feat Michael Marshall: San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)
Album: Soundtrack The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Lakeshore Records

Altin Gün: Kolbasti
Album: Gece
Glitterbeat

Altin Gün: Süpürgesi Yonacadan
Album: Gece
Glitterbeat

JJ Whitefield: Yellow Sari
Album: Brother All Alone
Kryptox

Kate Tempest: I Trap You
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International

Jay Som: Superbike
Album: Anak Ka
Lucky Number

Automatic: Calling It
Album: Single
Stones Throw

Martin Rev: Mustang
Album: Cheyenne
Bureau B

Burial: Claustro
Album: Claustro / State Forest 12"
Hyperdub

Containerhead: Licht Aus. Auf Die Schuhe gepisst. Scheisse.
Album: ch.4
Ghost Town Noize

Quantic: September Blues
Album: Altantic Oscillations
Tru Thoughts


