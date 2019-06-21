Playlist Ralf Summer
21. Juni
Freitag, 21. Juni 2019
Prince: Nothing Compares 2 U
Album: Originals
Warner
The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man / PIAS
Vanishing Twin: Magician´s Success
Album: The Age Of Immunology
Fire Records
Cassius: Chuffed
Album: Dreems
Caroline / Because Music
La Funk Mob: Ravers Suck Our Sound (Mystick Mix)
Album: Ravers Suck Our Sound EP
Mo´ Wax
Phoenix: 1901
Album: Lisztomania
V2
Hot Chip: Echo
Album: A Bath Full of Ecstasy
Domino
Crumb: Jinx
Album: Jinx
Crumb Records
Black Midi: Near DT, MI
Album: Schlagenheim
Rough Trade
Dj Python: Be Si To
Album: Derretire EP
Dekmantel
Mndsgn: Sumdim
Album: Snaxx
Stones Throw
Emile Mosseri, Joe Talbot, Daniel Herskedal feat Michael Marshall: San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)
Album: Soundtrack The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Lakeshore Records
Altin Gün: Kolbasti
Album: Gece
Glitterbeat
Altin Gün: Süpürgesi Yonacadan
Album: Gece
Glitterbeat
JJ Whitefield: Yellow Sari
Album: Brother All Alone
Kryptox
Kate Tempest: I Trap You
Album: The Book Of Traps and Lessons
Caroline International
Jay Som: Superbike
Album: Anak Ka
Lucky Number
Automatic: Calling It
Album: Single
Stones Throw
Martin Rev: Mustang
Album: Cheyenne
Bureau B
Burial: Claustro
Album: Claustro / State Forest 12"
Hyperdub
Containerhead: Licht Aus. Auf Die Schuhe gepisst. Scheisse.
Album: ch.4
Ghost Town Noize
Quantic: September Blues
Album: Altantic Oscillations
Tru Thoughts