Playlist Noe Noack
19. Juni
Mittwoch, 19. Juni 2019
Rat Boy feat. Tim Timebomb: No Peace No Justice
Album: Internationally Unknown
Hellcat Records
Prince: Manic Monday
Album: Originals
Warner
The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records
Protoje feat. Lila Ike,Agent Sasco: Not Another Word
Album: Single
Digg Nation Collective
Kate Tempest: Three Sided Coin
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings
Metronomy: Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Single
none
Bob Dylan: Mr. Tambourine Man
Album: E.P.
CBS
Ty Segall&Freedom Band: Love Fuzz live
Album: Deforming Lobes
Drag City