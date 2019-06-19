Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 19.06.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

19 Juni

Mittwoch, 19. Juni 2019

Rat Boy feat. Tim Timebomb: No Peace No Justice
Album: Internationally Unknown
Hellcat Records

Prince: Manic Monday
Album: Originals
Warner

The Raconteurs: Help Me Stranger
Album: Help Us Stranger
Third Man Records

Protoje feat. Lila Ike,Agent Sasco: Not Another Word
Album: Single
Digg Nation Collective

Kate Tempest: Three Sided Coin
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings

Metronomy: Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Single
none

Bob Dylan: Mr. Tambourine Man
Album: E.P.
CBS

Ty Segall&Freedom Band: Love Fuzz live
Album: Deforming Lobes
Drag City


1