Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 17.06.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

17 Juni

Montag, 17. Juni 2019

Two Door Cinema Club: Talk
Album: False Alarm
Prolifica

Glass Animals: Gooey
Album: Gooey
Caroline

Rainer von Vielen: Mein Block
Album: Mein Block
Motor Music

Gazelle Twin: Belly Of The Beast
Album: Unflesh
Anti-Ghost Moon Ray Records

Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
Caroline

Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band: Moonlight On Vermont
Album: Trout Mask Replica
Reprise Records

Haiyti: Coco Chanel
Album: Perroquet
Vertigo Berlin

Mattiel: Till The Moment Of Death
Album: Satis Factory
ATO Records

V.A.: Muthoni Drummer Queen: Feelin It
Album: #NuNairobi: Kenya's Music Hub
Outhere Records


