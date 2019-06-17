Playlist Tobias Ruhland
17. Juni
Montag, 17. Juni 2019
Two Door Cinema Club: Talk
Album: False Alarm
Prolifica
Glass Animals: Gooey
Album: Gooey
Caroline
Rainer von Vielen: Mein Block
Album: Mein Block
Motor Music
Gazelle Twin: Belly Of The Beast
Album: Unflesh
Anti-Ghost Moon Ray Records
Kate Tempest: Holy Elixir
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
Caroline
Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band: Moonlight On Vermont
Album: Trout Mask Replica
Reprise Records
Haiyti: Coco Chanel
Album: Perroquet
Vertigo Berlin
Mattiel: Till The Moment Of Death
Album: Satis Factory
ATO Records
V.A.: Muthoni Drummer Queen: Feelin It
Album: #NuNairobi: Kenya's Music Hub
Outhere Records