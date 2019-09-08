Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 08.09.2019

08 September

Sonntag, 08. September 2019

Solo Tempo: New Ears
Album: New Ears
Spezialmaterial

Daniel Haaksman: La Anoranza Featuring – Coco Maria, Dengue Dengue Dengue*, Ori Kaplan
Album: With Love, From Berlin
Man Recordings ‎

Telekinesis: Cut The Quick
Album: Effluxion
Merge Records ‎

White Denim: Shanalala
Album: shanalala / Ny Money
Promo

Building Instrument: Blokk Omni
Album: Mangelen Min
Hubro

Ultimate Painting: Ten Street
Album: Ultimate Painting
Trouble In Mind ‎

Lemonheads: Things
Album: Varshons II
Fire Records

Emilie Nana: Inward Path
Album: The Meeting Legacy
Compost Records ‎

Miaoux Miaoux: Launch Loop
Album: School Of Velocity
Chemikal Underground ‎

Ogoya Nengo And The Dodo Women's Group:Bunde Kod Asili
Album: On Mande
TAL01

Eerie Wanda: Pet Town
Album: Pet Town
Joyful Noise Recordings ‎


