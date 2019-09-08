Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Sonntag, 08. September 2019

Solo Tempo: New Ears

Album: New Ears

Spezialmaterial

Daniel Haaksman: La Anoranza Featuring – Coco Maria, Dengue Dengue Dengue*, Ori Kaplan

Album: With Love, From Berlin

Man Recordings ‎

Telekinesis: Cut The Quick

Album: Effluxion

Merge Records ‎

White Denim: Shanalala

Album: shanalala / Ny Money

Promo

Building Instrument: Blokk Omni

Album: Mangelen Min

Hubro

Ultimate Painting: Ten Street

Album: Ultimate Painting

Trouble In Mind ‎

Lemonheads: Things

Album: Varshons II

Fire Records

Emilie Nana: Inward Path

Album: The Meeting Legacy

Compost Records ‎

Miaoux Miaoux: Launch Loop

Album: School Of Velocity

Chemikal Underground ‎

Ogoya Nengo And The Dodo Women's Group:Bunde Kod Asili

Album: On Mande

TAL01

Eerie Wanda: Pet Town

Album: Pet Town

Joyful Noise Recordings ‎