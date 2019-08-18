Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Rainer Schaller

Stand: 18.08.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

18 August

Sonntag, 18. August 2019

Andrew Britton: Web of intrigue
Album: Factual Underscores
Atmosphere Music

David Kira: Noke
Album: La Pluie Dans Mon Monde
Self released

The Cinematic Orchestra feat. Roots Manuva:
A caged bird / Imitations of life 
Ninja Tune

Bibio: Saint Christopher
Album: Mind Bokeh
Warp

Eefje de Visser: Ongeveer
Album: Het Is
Eefjes Platenmaatschappijtje

Sleaford Mods: Discourse
Album: Eton Alive
Extreme Eating Records

Sacred Paws:
The conversation 
Album: The conversation
Rock Action Records

Oum Shatt: Power To The Women Of The Morning Shift
Album: Power To The Women Of The Morning Shift
None, Oum Shatt Records

Dot: Time Stretch
Album: The next spot
Legotek

The Angelcy: The Call
Album: Exit Inside
ACUM

Efdemin: Bergwein 
Album: Bergwein 
Dial


0