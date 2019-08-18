Playlist Rainer Schaller
18. August
Sonntag, 18. August 2019
Andrew Britton: Web of intrigue
Album: Factual Underscores
Atmosphere Music
David Kira: Noke
Album: La Pluie Dans Mon Monde
Self released
The Cinematic Orchestra feat. Roots Manuva:
A caged bird / Imitations of life
Ninja Tune
Bibio: Saint Christopher
Album: Mind Bokeh
Warp
Eefje de Visser: Ongeveer
Album: Het Is
Eefjes Platenmaatschappijtje
Sleaford Mods: Discourse
Album: Eton Alive
Extreme Eating Records
Sacred Paws:
The conversation
Album: The conversation
Rock Action Records
Oum Shatt: Power To The Women Of The Morning Shift
Album: Power To The Women Of The Morning Shift
None, Oum Shatt Records
Dot: Time Stretch
Album: The next spot
Legotek
The Angelcy: The Call
Album: Exit Inside
ACUM
Efdemin: Bergwein
Album: Bergwein
Dial