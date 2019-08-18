Playlist Rainer Schaller

Sonntag, 18. August 2019

Andrew Britton: Web of intrigue

Album: Factual Underscores

Atmosphere Music

David Kira: Noke

Album: La Pluie Dans Mon Monde

Self released

The Cinematic Orchestra feat. Roots Manuva:

A caged bird / Imitations of life

Ninja Tune

Bibio: Saint Christopher

Album: Mind Bokeh

Warp

Eefje de Visser: Ongeveer

Album: Het Is

Eefjes Platenmaatschappijtje

Sleaford Mods: Discourse

Album: Eton Alive

Extreme Eating Records

Sacred Paws:

The conversation

Album: The conversation

Rock Action Records

Oum Shatt: Power To The Women Of The Morning Shift

Album: Power To The Women Of The Morning Shift

None, Oum Shatt Records

Dot: Time Stretch

Album: The next spot

Legotek

The Angelcy: The Call

Album: Exit Inside

ACUM

Efdemin: Bergwein

Album: Bergwein

Dial