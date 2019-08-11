Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 11.08.2019

Playlisten

11 August

Sonntag, 11. August 2019

Bad Religion: The Kids Are Alt-Right
Album: The Kids Are Alt-Right
Youtube

The Who: The kids are alright
Album: The kids are alright
MCA2

Sex Pistols: Anarchy in the UK
Album: Anarchy in the UK
Sex Pistols Records

Sly & The Family Stone: Don´t call me nigger, whitey, don´t call me whitey nigger
Album: Stand!
Epic ‎

Country Joe MacDonald: I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-to-Die Rag
Album: Woodstock
Cotillion ‎

Die Radierer: Angriff auf's Schlaraffenland
Album: Best Of Die Radierer                
Was Soll Das? Schallplatten ‎

Glamour Ghouls: Blaming you                                      
Album: Top Of The World, Ma!                            
Incognito Records

Der Durstige Mann: Sterben tun wir so oder so
Album: Himmel & Hölle
Orgasm Records

Die Böhsen Onkelz: Nur die Besten sterben jung
Album: Gehasst, verdammt, vergöttert
Bacillus Records, Bellaphon  

The Smiths: That Joke isn´t funny anymore
Album:That Joke isn´t funny anymore
Rough Trade


