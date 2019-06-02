Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 02.06.2019

02 Juni

Sonntag, 02. Juni 2019

Nicola Cruz: Siku
Album: Siku
ZZK Records

Queen: We will rock you
Album: Greatest hits 1 (2010 remaster)
Island Records

Jade Bird: I Get No Joy
Album: Single
Kobalt Label Services

POPPY ACKROYD: Time (Lone Figures Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records 

Peaches: Lovertits
Album: Single
Kitty-Yo

Nicola Cruz: Okami
Album: Siku
ZZK Records / Indigo

POPPY ACKROYD: Trains (Nuage Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records 

Vampire weekend: Big Blue
Album: Father of the Bride
COLUMBIA

The Velvet Underground: There she goes again
Album: White light white heat / velvet undergrou
Polydor

POPPY ACKROYD: Resolve (Floex Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records 

Die Moulinettes: Der letzte Spieltag
Album: Für eine Handvoll Moulinettes: Zehn Jahre verstrickt
Echokammer

Nicola Cruz: Señor de las Piedras
Album: Siku
ZZK Records / Indigo

Kelly Moran: Helix
Album: Ultraviolet
Warp

POPPY ACKROYD: Luna (Ben Lukas Boysen Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records 

Lou Doillon feat. Cat Power: It’s you
Album: Soliloquy
Barclay

Queen: We are the champions
Album: Greatest hits 1 (2010 remaster)
Island Records


