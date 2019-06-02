Playlist Barbara Streidl
02. Juni
Sonntag, 02. Juni 2019
Nicola Cruz: Siku
Album: Siku
ZZK Records
Queen: We will rock you
Album: Greatest hits 1 (2010 remaster)
Island Records
Jade Bird: I Get No Joy
Album: Single
Kobalt Label Services
POPPY ACKROYD: Time (Lone Figures Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records
Peaches: Lovertits
Album: Single
Kitty-Yo
Nicola Cruz: Okami
Album: Siku
ZZK Records / Indigo
POPPY ACKROYD: Trains (Nuage Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records
Vampire weekend: Big Blue
Album: Father of the Bride
COLUMBIA
The Velvet Underground: There she goes again
Album: White light white heat / velvet undergrou
Polydor
POPPY ACKROYD: Resolve (Floex Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records
Die Moulinettes: Der letzte Spieltag
Album: Für eine Handvoll Moulinettes: Zehn Jahre verstrickt
Echokammer
Nicola Cruz: Señor de las Piedras
Album: Siku
ZZK Records / Indigo
Kelly Moran: Helix
Album: Ultraviolet
Warp
POPPY ACKROYD: Luna (Ben Lukas Boysen Remix)
Album: Resolve Reimagined
One Little Indian Records
Lou Doillon feat. Cat Power: It’s you
Album: Soliloquy
Barclay
Queen: We are the champions
Album: Greatest hits 1 (2010 remaster)
Island Records