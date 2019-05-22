Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 22.05.2019

Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019

Amyl And The Sniffers: Got you
Album: Single
Flightless, ATO Rec., Rough Trade

Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Method Records

Priests: The Seduction Of Kansas
Album: The Seduction Of Kansas
Sister Polygon Records

Priests: Texas Instruments
Album: The Seduction Of Kansas
Sister Polygon Records

Tyler The Creator feat.Charlie Wilson,Playboi Carti: Earfquake
Album: Igor
Columbia

Morrissey: Lady Willpower
Album: California Son
Etienne

Perrecy: Panic
Album: Perrecy,Du bist das Opfer
Timezone

Jamila Woods: Muddy
Album: Legacy! Legacy!
Jagjaguwar


