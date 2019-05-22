Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019

Amyl And The Sniffers: Got you

Album: Single

Flightless, ATO Rec., Rough Trade

Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain

Album: Nothing Great About Britain

Method Records

Priests: The Seduction Of Kansas

Album: The Seduction Of Kansas

Sister Polygon Records

Priests: Texas Instruments

Album: The Seduction Of Kansas

Sister Polygon Records

Tyler The Creator feat.Charlie Wilson,Playboi Carti: Earfquake

Album: Igor

Columbia

Morrissey: Lady Willpower

Album: California Son

Etienne

Perrecy: Panic

Album: Perrecy,Du bist das Opfer

Timezone

Jamila Woods: Muddy

Album: Legacy! Legacy!

Jagjaguwar