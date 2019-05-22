Playlist Noe Noack
22. Mai
Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019
Amyl And The Sniffers: Got you
Album: Single
Flightless, ATO Rec., Rough Trade
Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
Album: Nothing Great About Britain
Method Records
Priests: The Seduction Of Kansas
Album: The Seduction Of Kansas
Sister Polygon Records
Priests: Texas Instruments
Album: The Seduction Of Kansas
Sister Polygon Records
Tyler The Creator feat.Charlie Wilson,Playboi Carti: Earfquake
Album: Igor
Columbia
Morrissey: Lady Willpower
Album: California Son
Etienne
Perrecy: Panic
Album: Perrecy,Du bist das Opfer
Timezone
Jamila Woods: Muddy
Album: Legacy! Legacy!
Jagjaguwar