Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 24.08.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

24 August

Samstag, 24. August 2019

Townes Van Zandt: Be Here To Love Me
Album: Our Mother The MOuntain
Poppy

Townes Van Zandt: She Came And She Touched Me
Album: Our Mother The Mountain
Poppy ‎

Townes Van Zandt: Flying Shoes
Album: Flying Shoes
Tomato ‎

Townes Van Zandt: For The Sake Of The Song
Album: For The Sake Of The Song
Poppy ‎

Townes Van Zandt: Waiting Around To Die
Album: Townes Van Zandt
Tomato ‎

Townes Van Zandt: Our Mother The Mountain
Album: Our Mother The Mountain
Charly Records

Townes Van Zandt: Nothing
Album: Absolutely Nothing
Normal

Townes Van Zandt: Snake Mountain Blues
Album: Our Mother The Mountain
Poppy

Townes Van Zandt: St John The Gambler
Album: Our Mother The Mountain
Poppy

Townes Van Zandt: Pancho & Lefty
Album: Sky Blue
Fat Possum

Townes Van Zandt: Dream Spider
Album: Sky Blue
Fat Possum

Townes Van Zandt: Sky Blue
Album: Sky Blue
Fat Possum

Townes Van Zandt: All I Need
Album: Sky Blue
Fat Possum


