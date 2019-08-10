Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Samstag, 10. August 2019

Gil Scott-Heron: Introduction - The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Album: Small Talk At 125th and Lennox

Flying Dutchman, RCA Victor, BMG Classics

DJ Shadow: Changeling / Transmission

Album: Endtroducing

Mo Wax/ Universal

Gil Scott-Heron: The Other Side, Part 1

Album: Spirits

Mother Records

Gil Scott-Heron: I'll Take Care Of You

Album: I’m new here

XL-Recordings

Listen, Whitey!: Winter in America/ Soloversion

Album: Listen, Whitey! The Sounds Of Black Power 1967-1974

Light In The Attic

Gil Scott-Heron: I Think I'll Call It Morning

Album: The Revolution Begins: TheFlying Dutchman Masters

BGP Records,, Flying Dutchman

Rodriguez: Inner City Blues

Album: Inner City Blues / I'm Gonna Live Till I Die

Light In The Attic

Gil Scott-Heron: Home is were the hatred is

Album: Pieces of a Man

Flying Dutchman / RCA Victor

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson: Peace Go With You, Brother (As-Salaam-Alaikum)

Album: Winter in America

Strata-East ‎

Gil Scott-Heron: Re-Ron

Album: Re-Ron

Arista

Gil Scott-Heron: Washington D.C.

Album: Moving Target

Arista

Kamaal Williams: Medina

Album: The Return

Black Focus Records