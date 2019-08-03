Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 03.08.2019

03 August

Samstag, 03. August 2019

Eminem: My Name Is
Album: The Slim Shady LP
Interscope

Eminem: If I Had
Album: The Slim Shady LP
Interscope

Eminem: Guilty Conscience
Album: The Slim Shady LP
Interscope

Eminem: My Fault
Album: The Slim Shady LP
Interscope

Eminem: I’m Shady
Album: The Slim Shady LP
Interscope

Eminem: Just Don’t Give A Fuck
Album: The Slim Shady LP
Interscope

The Roots: The Next Movement
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA

The Roots: Without a Doubt
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA

The Roots: Double Trouble
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA

The Roots: You Got Me
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA

The Roots: Adrenaline
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA

The Roots: Don’t See Us
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA

The Roots: The Return To Innocence Lost
Album: Things Fall Apart
MCA


