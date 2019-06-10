Playlist Roderich Fabian

Montag, 10. Juni 2019

Brinsley Schwarz: (What’s So funny `Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

Album: The New Favourites Of Brinsley Schwarz

United Artists

Brinsley Schwarz: Country Girl

Album: Despite It All

Liberty

Brinsley Schwarz: Don’t Lose Your Grip On Love

Album: Nervous On The Road

United Artists

Nick Lowe: Heart Of The City

Single

Stiff

The Damned: New Rose

Single

Stiff

Nick Lowe: Marie Provost

Album: Bowi EP

Stiff

Nick Lowe’s Last Chicken in the Shop: I knew the Bride (when she used to Rock n Roll)

Album: Live Stiff Live (Compilation)

Stiff

Nick Lowe: (I love The Sound of) Breaking Glass

Album: Jesus of Cool

Radar

Nick Lowe: Cruel To Be Kind

Single

Radar

Carlene Carter: Baby Ride Easy

Album: Musical Shapes

Warner Bros.

Rockpile: When I Write The Book

Album: Seconds Of Pleasure

F-Beat

Nick Lowe and his Cowboy Outfit: Everyone

Album: The Rose Of England

F-BeatZL

Nick Lowe: All Men Are Liars

Album: Party of One

Reprise

Johnny Cash: The Beast In Me

Album: American Recordings

American Recordings

Wilco: I love My Label

Single

dBpm Records

Los Straitjackets: (What’s So Funny `Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

Album: What's So Funny About Peace, Love And Los Straitjackets

Yep Roc