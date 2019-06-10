Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.06.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Juni

Montag, 10. Juni 2019

Brinsley Schwarz: (What’s So funny `Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
Album: The New Favourites Of Brinsley Schwarz
United Artists

Brinsley Schwarz: Country Girl
Album: Despite It All
Liberty

Brinsley Schwarz: Don’t Lose Your Grip On Love
Album: Nervous On The Road
United Artists

Nick Lowe: Heart Of The City
Single
Stiff

The Damned: New Rose
Single
Stiff

Nick Lowe: Marie Provost
Album: Bowi EP
Stiff

Nick Lowe’s Last Chicken in the Shop: I knew the Bride (when she used to Rock n Roll)
Album: Live Stiff Live (Compilation)
Stiff

Nick Lowe: (I love The Sound of) Breaking Glass
Album: Jesus of Cool
Radar

Nick Lowe: Cruel To Be Kind
Single
Radar

Carlene Carter: Baby Ride Easy
Album: Musical Shapes
Warner Bros.

Rockpile: When I Write The Book
Album: Seconds Of Pleasure
F-Beat

Nick Lowe and his Cowboy Outfit: Everyone
Album: The Rose Of England
F-BeatZL

Nick Lowe: All Men Are Liars
Album: Party of One
Reprise

Johnny Cash: The Beast In Me
Album: American Recordings
American Recordings

Wilco: I love My Label
Single
dBpm Records

Los Straitjackets: (What’s So Funny `Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
Album: What's So Funny About Peace, Love And Los Straitjackets
Yep Roc


