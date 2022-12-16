Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Lieblingsalben 2022 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß reichen 2022 von Rosalía über Σtella bis zu Porridge Radio.

Author: Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 16-12-2022

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß | Bild: Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. RosalíaMotomami
02. NichtseattleKommunistenlibido
03. Leikeli47      Shape Up
04. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
05. PlainsI Walked With You A Ways
06. Maxi PongratzMeine Ängste
07. Wet LegWet Leg
08. ΣtellaUp And Away
09. Die SterneHallo Euphoria
10. Angel OlsenBig Time
11. Marlon WilliamsMy Boy
12. BeyoncéRenaissance
13. Pusha TAlmost Dry
14. Molly NilssonExtreme
15. ShygirlNymph
16. Nilüfer YanyaPainless
17. Aldous HardingWarm Chris
18. Peter Doherty & Frédéric LoThe Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
19. Porridge RadioWaterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
20. Weyes BloodAnd In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow