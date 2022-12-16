Lieblingsalben 2022 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß reichen 2022 von Rosalía über Σtella bis zu Porridge Radio.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Rosalía
|Motomami
|02. Nichtseattle
|Kommunistenlibido
|03. Leikeli47
|Shape Up
|04. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
|05. Plains
|I Walked With You A Ways
|06. Maxi Pongratz
|Meine Ängste
|07. Wet Leg
|Wet Leg
|08. Σtella
|Up And Away
|09. Die Sterne
|Hallo Euphoria
|10. Angel Olsen
|Big Time
|11. Marlon Williams
|My Boy
|12. Beyoncé
|Renaissance
|13. Pusha T
|Almost Dry
|14. Molly Nilsson
|Extreme
|15. Shygirl
|Nymph
|16. Nilüfer Yanya
|Painless
|17. Aldous Harding
|Warm Chris
|18. Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo
|The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime
|19. Porridge Radio
|Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
|20. Weyes Blood
|And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow