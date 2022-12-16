Lieblingsalben 2022 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

01. Rosalía Motomami

02. Nichtseattle Kommunistenlibido

03. Leikeli47 Shape Up

04. Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

05. Plains I Walked With You A Ways

06. Maxi Pongratz Meine Ängste

07. Wet Leg Wet Leg

08. Σtella Up And Away

09. Die Sterne Hallo Euphoria

10. Angel Olsen Big Time

11. Marlon Williams My Boy

12. Beyoncé Renaissance

13. Pusha T Almost Dry

14. Molly Nilsson Extreme

15. Shygirl Nymph

16. Nilüfer Yanya Painless

17. Aldous Harding Warm Chris

18. Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

19. Porridge Radio Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky