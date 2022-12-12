Lieblingsalben 2022 Angie Portmann

01. Rosalía Motomami

02. Die Nerven Die Nerven

03. Little Simz No Thank You

04. Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

05. Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

06. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys Duo Duo

07. Lucrecia Dalt ¡Ay!

08. Moonchild Sanelly Phases

09. Porridge Radio Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

10. Aldous Harding Warm Chris

11. Gaye Su Akyol Anadolu Ejderi

12. Denzel Curry Melt My Eyez See Your Future

13. Jeff Parker Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy

14. Mykki Blanco Stay Close To Music

15. Makaya McCraven In These Times

16. Kelly Lee Owens LP.8

17. 700 Bliss Nothing To Declare

18. Brandon Coleman Interstellar Black Space

19. Sudan Archives Natural Brown Prom Queen