Lieblingsalben 2022 Angie Portmann

Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Angie Portmann reichen 2022 von Rosalía über Moonchild Sanelly bis zu Marcel Dettmann.

Published at: 12-12-2022

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. RosalíaMotomami
02. Die Nerven Die Nerven
03. Little Simz      No Thank You
04. Big ThiefDragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
05. Kendrick LamarMr. Morale & The Big Steppers
06. The Düsseldorf DüsterboysDuo Duo
07. Lucrecia Dalt ¡Ay!
08. Moonchild SanellyPhases
09. Porridge RadioWaterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
10. Aldous HardingWarm Chris
11. Gaye Su AkyolAnadolu Ejderi
12. Denzel Curry Melt My Eyez See Your Future
13. Jeff ParkerMondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy
14. Mykki BlancoStay Close To Music
15. Makaya McCraven  In These Times
16. Kelly Lee OwensLP.8   
17. 700 BlissNothing To Declare
18. Brandon Coleman   Interstellar Black Space
19. Sudan ArchivesNatural Brown Prom Queen
20. Marcel Dettmann        Fear of Programming