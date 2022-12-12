Lieblingsalben 2022 Angie Portmann
Die persönlichen Alben des Jahres von Zündfunk-DJ Angie Portmann reichen 2022 von Rosalía über Moonchild Sanelly bis zu Marcel Dettmann.
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Rosalía
|Motomami
|02. Die Nerven
|Die Nerven
|03. Little Simz
|No Thank You
|04. Big Thief
|Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
|05. Kendrick Lamar
|Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
|06. The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
|Duo Duo
|07. Lucrecia Dalt
|¡Ay!
|08. Moonchild Sanelly
|Phases
|09. Porridge Radio
|Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
|10. Aldous Harding
|Warm Chris
|11. Gaye Su Akyol
|Anadolu Ejderi
|12. Denzel Curry
|Melt My Eyez See Your Future
|13. Jeff Parker
|Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy
|14. Mykki Blanco
|Stay Close To Music
|15. Makaya McCraven
|In These Times
|16. Kelly Lee Owens
|LP.8
|17. 700 Bliss
|Nothing To Declare
|18. Brandon Coleman
|Interstellar Black Space
|19. Sudan Archives
|Natural Brown Prom Queen
|20. Marcel Dettmann
|Fear of Programming