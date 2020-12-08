Alben 2020 Ralf Summer
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. SAULT
|Untitled (Rise)
|02. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|03. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|04. All diese Gewalt
|Andere
|05. Theo Parrish
|Wuddaji
|06. Moodyman
|Taken Away
|07. Sam Gendel
|Satin Doll
|08. Kevin Morby
|Sundowner
|09. Charlie Megira
|Tomorrow's Gone
|10. Romare
|Home
|11. Khruangbin
|Mordechai
|12. Skwirl
|Planned Obsolescence
|13. Tribez.
|Paragon EP
|14. Fontaines D.C.
|A Hero's Death
|15. Otta
|After It All Blew Over EP
|16. Róisín Murphy
|Róisín Machine
|17. DJ Hell
|House Music Box
|18. Keleketla!
|Keleketla!
|19. EDMX
|World Phaser
|20. Alabaster de Plume
|To Cy & Lee - Instrumentals Vol. 1