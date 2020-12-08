Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Ralf Summer

Stand: 08.12.2020

Ralf Summer, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
02. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
03. Ela Minusacts of rebellion
04. All diese GewaltAndere
05. Theo ParrishWuddaji
06. MoodymanTaken Away
07. Sam GendelSatin Doll
08. Kevin MorbySundowner
09. Charlie MegiraTomorrow's Gone
10. RomareHome
11. KhruangbinMordechai
12. SkwirlPlanned Obsolescence
13. Tribez.Paragon EP
14. Fontaines D.C.A Hero's Death
15. OttaAfter It All Blew Over EP
16. Róisín MurphyRóisín Machine
17. DJ HellHouse Music Box
18. Keleketla!Keleketla!
19. EDMXWorld Phaser
20. Alabaster de PlumeTo Cy & Lee - Instrumentals Vol. 1

1