Alben 2020 Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 09.12.2020

Judith Schnaubelt
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
02. SAULTUntitled (Rise)
03. The Sun Ra ArkestraSwirling
04. Moses SumneyGrae
05. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi WashingtonDinner Party
06. Kassa OverallI Think I'm Good
07. Run The JewelsRTJ4
08. Oscar JeromeBreathe Deep
09. Nubya GarciaSource
10. Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCravenWe're New Again - A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven
11. Fiona AppleFetch The Bolt Cutters

