Alben 2021 Heike Reich

Stand: 09.12.2021

Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Plastikman      Plastikman x Prada - Soundtracks   
02. V.A.     Mobilee Rooftop Summer Vol. 5      
03. Packed Rich   Ilian Beat Tape
04. Nathan Salsburg         Landwerk No 2.
05. Nightmares On Wax Shout out! To freedom…
06. Galcher LustwerkInformation (Redacted)
07. Koreless Agor   
08. Skee MaskPool    
09. Roman Flügel Eating Darkness
10. Maja Jane ColesNight Creature           
11. Nala Sinephro Space 1.8      
12. Chris Liebing Another Day  
13. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra Promises
14. Christina Chatfield      Sutro  
15. John Tejada    Year Of The Living Dead      
16. Darkside Spiral  
17. Puma Blue      In Praise Of Shadows
18. Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips          Where The Viaduct Looms   
19. FSBlumm & Nils Frahm2x1=4 
20. Lana del Rey  Chemtrails