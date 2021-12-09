Alben 2021 Heike Reich
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Plastikman
|Plastikman x Prada - Soundtracks
|02. V.A.
|Mobilee Rooftop Summer Vol. 5
|03. Packed Rich
|Ilian Beat Tape
|04. Nathan Salsburg
|Landwerk No 2.
|05. Nightmares On Wax
|Shout out! To freedom…
|06. Galcher Lustwerk
|Information (Redacted)
|07. Koreless
|Agor
|08. Skee Mask
|Pool
|09. Roman Flügel
|Eating Darkness
|10. Maja Jane Coles
|Night Creature
|11. Nala Sinephro
|Space 1.8
|12. Chris Liebing
|Another Day
|13. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra
|Promises
|14. Christina Chatfield
|Sutro
|15. John Tejada
|Year Of The Living Dead
|16. Darkside
|Spiral
|17. Puma Blue
|In Praise Of Shadows
|18. Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips
|Where The Viaduct Looms
|19. FSBlumm & Nils Frahm
|2x1=4
|20. Lana del Rey
|Chemtrails