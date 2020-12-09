Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Heike Reich

Stand: 09.12.2020

Heike Reich | Bild: Lisa Hinder/BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Galcher LustwerkInformation
02. Ela Minusacts of rebellion
03. Kelly Lee OwensInner Song
04. Ferge X FishermanBlinded By The Neon
05. Generali MineraliWithout Parties
06. DJ HellHouse Music Box (Past Present No Future)
07. Roísín MurphyRoísín Machine
08. RomareHome
09. TrickyFall To Pieces
10. MoodymanTaken Away
11. Kruder & Dorfmeister1995
12. Nils FrahmTripping With Nils Frahm
13. UllaTumbling Towards A Wall
14. Acid PauliMod LP
15. Aril BrikhaDance Of A Trillion Stars
16. Four TetSixteen Oceans
17. Phase FataleScanning Backwards
18. ActressKarma & Desire
19. KhruangbinMordechai
20. TribezParagon

0