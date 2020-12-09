Alben 2020 Heike Reich
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Galcher Lustwerk
|Information
|02. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|03. Kelly Lee Owens
|Inner Song
|04. Ferge X Fisherman
|Blinded By The Neon
|05. Generali Minerali
|Without Parties
|06. DJ Hell
|House Music Box (Past Present No Future)
|07. Roísín Murphy
|Roísín Machine
|08. Romare
|Home
|09. Tricky
|Fall To Pieces
|10. Moodyman
|Taken Away
|11. Kruder & Dorfmeister
|1995
|12. Nils Frahm
|Tripping With Nils Frahm
|13. Ulla
|Tumbling Towards A Wall
|14. Acid Pauli
|Mod LP
|15. Aril Brikha
|Dance Of A Trillion Stars
|16. Four Tet
|Sixteen Oceans
|17. Phase Fatale
|Scanning Backwards
|18. Actress
|Karma & Desire
|19. Khruangbin
|Mordechai
|20. Tribez
|Paragon