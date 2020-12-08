Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Angie Portmann

Stand: 08.12.2020

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Haiytisui sui
02. SAULTUntitled (Black Is)
03. Ela Minusacts of rebellion
04. GhostpoetI Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
05. QuakersII - The Next Wave
06. Keleketla!Keleketla!
07. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
08. Run The JewelsRTJ4
09. Gil Scott-HeronWe're New Again - A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven
10. Bill CallahanGold
11. Acid PauliMod
12. U.S. GirlsHeavy Light
13. MoodymanTaken Away
14. Kevin MorbySundowner
15. All diese GewaltAndere
16. Sufjan StevensThe Acension
17. Moses BoydDark Matter
18. Urlaub in PolenAll
19. Nadine ShahKitchen Sink
20. Zenker BrothersCosmis Transmission

