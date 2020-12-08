Alben 2020 Angie Portmann
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Haiyti
|sui sui
|02. SAULT
|Untitled (Black Is)
|03. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|04. Ghostpoet
|I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
|05. Quakers
|II - The Next Wave
|06. Keleketla!
|Keleketla!
|07. Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|08. Run The Jewels
|RTJ4
|09. Gil Scott-Heron
|We're New Again - A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven
|10. Bill Callahan
|Gold
|11. Acid Pauli
|Mod
|12. U.S. Girls
|Heavy Light
|13. Moodyman
|Taken Away
|14. Kevin Morby
|Sundowner
|15. All diese Gewalt
|Andere
|16. Sufjan Stevens
|The Acension
|17. Moses Boyd
|Dark Matter
|18. Urlaub in Polen
|All
|19. Nadine Shah
|Kitchen Sink
|20. Zenker Brothers
|Cosmis Transmission