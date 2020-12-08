Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Noe Noack

Stand: 08.12.2020

Noe Noack, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. ZenzileZenzile Remixed
02. Lila IkeThe Experience
03. All diese GewaltAndere
04. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
05. Swing Ting100 Dances
06. Run The JewelsRTJ4
07. Sorry925
08. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
09. Sorry 3000Warum Overthinking Dich zerstört
10. Sun Ra ArkestraSwirling
11. IdlesUltra Mono
12. Sufjan StevensThe Acension
13. Fiona AppleFetch the Bolt Cutters
14. Zara McFarlaneSongs From An Unknown Tounge
15. Haiytisui sui
16. East ManProle Art Threat
17. Baxter DuryThe Night Chancers
18. ActressKarma & Desire
19. CorikyCoriky
20. The StreetsNone Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

0