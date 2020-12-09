Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2020 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 09.12.2020

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß | Bild: Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. Haiytisui sui
02. WaxahatcheeSaint Cloud
03. Phoebe BridgersPunisher
04. Ela Minusacts of rebellion
05. The Innocence MissionSee You Tomorrow
06. HaimWomen in Music Pt. III
07. Bright EyesDown In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
08. Porridge RadioEvery Bad
09. The KillersImploding The Mirage
10. Fiona AppleFetch The Bold Cutters
11. Lido PimientaMiss Colombia
12. SAULTUntitled (Black is)
13. WestermanYour Hero Is Not Dead
14. Okay KayaWatch This Liquor Poru Itself
15. Fenne LilyBREACH
16. AKNE KID JOEDie große Palmöllüge
17. RomareHome
18. All diese GewaltAndere
19. ETR (Erotik Toy Records)Hafenwind
20. Bad BunnyYHLQMDLG

