Alben 2020 Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Haiyti
|sui sui
|02. Waxahatchee
|Saint Cloud
|03. Phoebe Bridgers
|Punisher
|04. Ela Minus
|acts of rebellion
|05. The Innocence Mission
|See You Tomorrow
|06. Haim
|Women in Music Pt. III
|07. Bright Eyes
|Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
|08. Porridge Radio
|Every Bad
|09. The Killers
|Imploding The Mirage
|10. Fiona Apple
|Fetch The Bold Cutters
|11. Lido Pimienta
|Miss Colombia
|12. SAULT
|Untitled (Black is)
|13. Westerman
|Your Hero Is Not Dead
|14. Okay Kaya
|Watch This Liquor Poru Itself
|15. Fenne Lily
|BREACH
|16. AKNE KID JOE
|Die große Palmöllüge
|17. Romare
|Home
|18. All diese Gewalt
|Andere
|19. ETR (Erotik Toy Records)
|Hafenwind
|20. Bad Bunny
|YHLQMDLG