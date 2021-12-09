Alben 2021 Katja Engelhardt
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. L’Rain
|Fatigue
|02. Kacey Musgraves
|star-crossed
|03. Lady Gaga
|Dawn of Chromatica
|04. Hana Vu
|Public Storage
|05. Obongjayar & Sarz
|Sweetness (EP)
|06. Xenia Rubinos
|Uno Rosa
|07. GLOR1A
|Metal
|08. Indigo de Suza
|Any Shape You Take
|09. Brockhampton
|Roadrunner: New Light,New Machine
|10. Fotos
|Auf zur Illumination
|11. Wolf Alice
|Blue Weekend
|12. Tristan Brusch
|Am Rest
|13. Lil Nas X
|Montero
|14. Danger Dan
|Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
|15. Sophia Kennedy
|Monsters
|16. Priya Ragu
|damnshestamil
|17. Cassandra Jenkins
|An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
|18. Pink Pantheress
|to hell with it
|19. St. Vincent
|Daddy’s Home
|20. Jane Inc.
|Number One