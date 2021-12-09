Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 09.12.2021

Katja Engelhardt, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. L’RainFatigue
02. Kacey Musgravesstar-crossed
03. Lady GagaDawn of Chromatica
04. Hana VuPublic Storage
05. Obongjayar & SarzSweetness (EP)
06. Xenia RubinosUno Rosa
07. GLOR1AMetal
08. Indigo de SuzaAny Shape You Take
09. BrockhamptonRoadrunner: New Light,New Machine
10. FotosAuf zur Illumination
11. Wolf AliceBlue Weekend
12. Tristan BruschAm Rest
13. Lil Nas XMontero
14. Danger DanDas ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
15. Sophia KennedyMonsters
16. Priya Ragudamnshestamil
17. Cassandra JenkinsAn Overview on Phenomenal Nature
18. Pink Pantheressto hell with it
19. St. VincentDaddy’s Home
20. Jane Inc.Number One