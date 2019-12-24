Bayern 2 - radioMitschnitt

Live-Konzert Father John Misty

Josh Tillman veröffentlicht seit 2012 als Father John Misty seine prosaisch-poetischen Songs voller Ironie und Sarkasmus. Davor war er als Schlagzeuger der Fleet Foxes bekannt. Hier ein herausragendes Live-Konzert aus dem Les Docks in Lausanne.

Von: Karoline Schaum

Stand: 24.12.2019

Live-Konzert: Father John Misty

Playlist

Mr. Tillman
Total Entertainment Forever
Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution
Hangout at the Gallows
When the God of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell to Pay
Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)
Real Love Baby
God’s Favorite Customer
Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All
Pure Comedy
I Love You, Honeybear

Aufgenommen und angeboten von Eurosonic EBU 2018


