Live-Konzert: Father John Misty

Playlist

Mr. Tillman

Total Entertainment Forever

Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

Hangout at the Gallows

When the God of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell to Pay

Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)

Real Love Baby

God’s Favorite Customer

Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All

Pure Comedy

I Love You, Honeybear

Aufgenommen und angeboten von Eurosonic EBU 2018