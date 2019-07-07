07. Juli 2019 Mit Marcus Woelfle
07. Juli
Sonntag, 07. Juli 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Jörg Seidel im Gespräch / Hörenswerte Sidemen (36): Der Gitarrist Ed Bickert
Jörg Seidel: “Too Marvelous For Words” (Whiting / Mercer) 3’55
Album: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cole
Swingland Records 00021 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “Waltz For Katharina” (Jörg Seidel) 3’40
Album: 20 Years Of Swinging & Singing
Swingland Records 00013 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “It Had To Be You” (Isham Jones) 5’02
Album: Gipsy Jazz Connexion
Swingland Records 0009 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “I Got Rhythm” (G. Gershwin / arr. Jörg Widmoser) 5’02
Album: Celebrating Grappelli
Swingland Records 0011 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel / Frank Haunschild: “An Easy One” (Jörg Seidel) 6‘11
Album: First Sessio
Swingland Records 0017 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “Girl Of My Dreams” (Ray Noble) 4’19
Album: Swing To Bing
Swingland Records 0018 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “I’m In The Mood For Love” (McHugh / Fields) 4’19
Album: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cole
Swingland Records 00021 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “One The Sunny Side Of The Street” (McHugh / Fields) 3’26
Album: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cole
Swingland Records 00021 / LC 12594
Jörg Seidel: “Come Share The Wine” (Udo Jürges / Don Black) 5’17
Album: Die andere Seite
Swingland Records 00022 / LC 12594
Shirley Eikhard: “Desperately” (Eikhard) 4’15
Album: going Home
Blue Note 7243 8 57890 2 1 / Blue Note
Rob McConnell / Ed Bickert / Don Thompson: “Dream A Little Dream Of me” (Fabian Andre / Gus Kahn / Wilbur Schwandt) 5’52
Album: Three For The Road
Concord CCD-4765 / Concord
Ed Bickert & Rob McConnell: “Royal Garden Blues” (C. Williams / S. Williams) 5’52
Album: Mutual Street
Tembo JC 0009 / tembo
Paul Desmond: “Wave” (Antonio Carlos Jobim) 11’24
Album: Live
Verve 543 501-2 / Verve
Rob MConnell & Phil Woods: “Traditiobal Piece” (Rob McConnell) 12’12
Album: Boss Brass & Woods
Impulse! MCA 5982 / Impulse!