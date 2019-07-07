07. Juli 2019 Mit Marcus Woelfle

Sonntag, 07. Juli 2019, 00:05 Uhr

Jörg Seidel im Gespräch / Hörenswerte Sidemen (36): Der Gitarrist Ed Bickert



Jörg Seidel: “Too Marvelous For Words” (Whiting / Mercer) 3’55

Album: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cole

Swingland Records 00021 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “Waltz For Katharina” (Jörg Seidel) 3’40

Album: 20 Years Of Swinging & Singing

Swingland Records 00013 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “It Had To Be You” (Isham Jones) 5’02

Album: Gipsy Jazz Connexion

Swingland Records 0009 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “I Got Rhythm” (G. Gershwin / arr. Jörg Widmoser) 5’02

Album: Celebrating Grappelli

Swingland Records 0011 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel / Frank Haunschild: “An Easy One” (Jörg Seidel) 6‘11

Album: First Sessio

Swingland Records 0017 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “Girl Of My Dreams” (Ray Noble) 4’19

Album: Swing To Bing

Swingland Records 0018 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “I’m In The Mood For Love” (McHugh / Fields) 4’19

Album: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cole

Swingland Records 00021 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “One The Sunny Side Of The Street” (McHugh / Fields) 3’26

Album: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cole

Swingland Records 00021 / LC 12594



Jörg Seidel: “Come Share The Wine” (Udo Jürges / Don Black) 5’17

Album: Die andere Seite

Swingland Records 00022 / LC 12594



Shirley Eikhard: “Desperately” (Eikhard) 4’15

Album: going Home

Blue Note 7243 8 57890 2 1 / Blue Note



Rob McConnell / Ed Bickert / Don Thompson: “Dream A Little Dream Of me” (Fabian Andre / Gus Kahn / Wilbur Schwandt) 5’52

Album: Three For The Road

Concord CCD-4765 / Concord



Ed Bickert & Rob McConnell: “Royal Garden Blues” (C. Williams / S. Williams) 5’52

Album: Mutual Street

Tembo JC 0009 / tembo



Paul Desmond: “Wave” (Antonio Carlos Jobim) 11’24

Album: Live

Verve 543 501-2 / Verve



Rob MConnell & Phil Woods: “Traditiobal Piece” (Rob McConnell) 12’12

Album: Boss Brass & Woods

Impulse! MCA 5982 / Impulse!





