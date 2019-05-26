26. Mai 2019 Mit Peter Veit
26. Mai
Sonntag, 26. Mai 2019, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Jérôme Etcheberry / Michel Pastre / Louis Mazetier: Esquire Bounce (Leonard Feather)
Album: 7:33 To Bayonne
Jazz Aux Remparts JAR 64204
Nils Landgren / Michael Wollny / Lars Danielsson / Wolfgang Haffner: Lady Madonna (John Lennon / Paul McCartney)
Album: 4WD
ACT 9875-2
LC 07644
Nils Landgren / Michael Wollny / Lars Danielsson / Wolfgang Haffner: Just The Way You Are (Billy Joel)
Album: 4WD
ACT 9875-2
LC 07644
Norah Jones: Begin Again (Norah Jones)
Album: Begin Again
Blue Note 9705800115329
LC 00133
Norah Jones: Wintertime (Norah Jones / Jeff Tweedy)
Album: Begin Again
Blue Note 9705800115329
LC 00133
Dominic Miller: Absinthe (Dominic Miller)
Album: Absinthe
ECM 2614
LC 02516
Dominic Miller: Bicycle (Dominic Miller)
Album: Absinthe
ECM 2614
LC 02516
Salvador Sobral: Ela Disse-Me Assim (Lupicinio Rodriguez)
Album: Paris, Lisboa
WEA International 0190296882906
LC 04281
Salvador Sobral & Luisa Sobral: Prometo Nao Prometer (Luisa Sobral)
Album: Paris, Lisboa
WEA International 0190296882906
LC 04281
Salvador Sobral: Benjamin (Andre Rosinha / Salvador Sobral)
Album: Paris, Lisboa
WEA International 0190296882906
LC 04281
Youn Sun Nah: In My Heart (Youn Sun Nah / Rumi)
Album: Immersion
Warner Music 0093624901068
LC 14666
Youn Sun Nah: Mercy Mercy Me (Marvin Gaye)
Album: Immersion
Warner Music 0093624901068
LC 14666
Branford Marsalis: Conversation Among The Ruins (Joey Calderazzo)
Album: The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul
MARSALISMUSIC19075914032
LC 00288
Rymden: The Lugubrious Youth of Lucky Luke (Magnus Öström)
Album: Reflections & Odysseys
Jazzland 0687437792069
LC 00808
Rymden: Homegrown (Bugge Wesseltoft)
Album: Reflections & Odysseys
Jazzland 0687437792069
LC 00808
Omer Klein Trio: Sofia Baby (Omer Klein)
Album: Radio Mediteran
Warner Music 5054197031007
LC 14666
Omer Klein Trio: Desert Trip (Omer Klein)
Album: Radio Mediteran
Warner Music 5054197031007
LC 14666
Michel Pastre 5tet: Downhome Jump (Lionel Hampton)
Album: Michel Pastre 5tet
MPQ 002
Jérôme Etcheberry / Michel Pastre / Louia Mazetier:
Victory Stride (Janes P. Johnson)
Album: To Bayonne
Jazz Aux Remparts JAR 64204
Jérôme Etcheberry / Michel Pastre / Louis Mazetier:
Squatty Roo (Johnny Hodges)
Album: 7:33 To Bayonne
Jazz Aux Remparts JAR 64204
Three Blind Mice: Sébastien Girardot, Félix Hunot, Malo Mazurié Russian Lullaby (Irvin Berlin)
Album: See How They Run
Sacem 061256066991
Three Blind Mice: Sébastien Girardot, Félix Hunot, Malo Mazurié Three Blind Mice (Trad.)
Album: See How They Run
Sacem 061256066991
Michael Keul: Three Coils On The Mountain (Michael Keul)
Album Superfocus
Organic MusicORGM 9761 LC 01468
Michael Hornstein / Oliver Hahn:
Do Nothing Till You her From Me (Duke Ellington)
Album Ellington Now