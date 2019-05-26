26. Mai 2019 Mit Peter Veit

Sonntag, 26. Mai 2019, 00:05 Uhr

Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr



Jérôme Etcheberry / Michel Pastre / Louis Mazetier: Esquire Bounce (Leonard Feather)

Album: 7:33 To Bayonne

Jazz Aux Remparts JAR 64204



Nils Landgren / Michael Wollny / Lars Danielsson / Wolfgang Haffner: Lady Madonna (John Lennon / Paul McCartney)

Album: 4WD

ACT 9875-2

LC 07644



Nils Landgren / Michael Wollny / Lars Danielsson / Wolfgang Haffner: Just The Way You Are (Billy Joel)

Album: 4WD

ACT 9875-2

LC 07644



Norah Jones: Begin Again (Norah Jones)

Album: Begin Again

Blue Note 9705800115329

LC 00133



Norah Jones: Wintertime (Norah Jones / Jeff Tweedy)

Album: Begin Again

Blue Note 9705800115329

LC 00133



Dominic Miller: Absinthe (Dominic Miller)

Album: Absinthe

ECM 2614

LC 02516



Dominic Miller: Bicycle (Dominic Miller)

Album: Absinthe

ECM 2614

LC 02516



Salvador Sobral: Ela Disse-Me Assim (Lupicinio Rodriguez)

Album: Paris, Lisboa

WEA International 0190296882906

LC 04281



Salvador Sobral & Luisa Sobral: Prometo Nao Prometer (Luisa Sobral)

Album: Paris, Lisboa

WEA International 0190296882906

LC 04281



Salvador Sobral: Benjamin (Andre Rosinha / Salvador Sobral)

Album: Paris, Lisboa

WEA International 0190296882906

LC 04281



Youn Sun Nah: In My Heart (Youn Sun Nah / Rumi)

Album: Immersion

Warner Music 0093624901068

LC 14666



Youn Sun Nah: Mercy Mercy Me (Marvin Gaye)

Album: Immersion

Warner Music 0093624901068

LC 14666



Branford Marsalis: Conversation Among The Ruins (Joey Calderazzo)

Album: The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul

MARSALISMUSIC19075914032

LC 00288



Rymden: The Lugubrious Youth of Lucky Luke (Magnus Öström)

Album: Reflections & Odysseys

Jazzland 0687437792069

LC 00808



Rymden: Homegrown (Bugge Wesseltoft)

Album: Reflections & Odysseys

Jazzland 0687437792069

LC 00808



Omer Klein Trio: Sofia Baby (Omer Klein)

Album: Radio Mediteran

Warner Music 5054197031007

LC 14666



Omer Klein Trio: Desert Trip (Omer Klein)

Album: Radio Mediteran

Warner Music 5054197031007

LC 14666



Michel Pastre 5tet: Downhome Jump (Lionel Hampton)

Album: Michel Pastre 5tet

MPQ 002



Jérôme Etcheberry / Michel Pastre / Louia Mazetier:

Victory Stride (Janes P. Johnson)

Album: To Bayonne

Jazz Aux Remparts JAR 64204



Jérôme Etcheberry / Michel Pastre / Louis Mazetier:

Squatty Roo (Johnny Hodges)

Album: 7:33 To Bayonne

Jazz Aux Remparts JAR 64204



Three Blind Mice: Sébastien Girardot, Félix Hunot, Malo Mazurié Russian Lullaby (Irvin Berlin)

Album: See How They Run

Sacem 061256066991



Three Blind Mice: Sébastien Girardot, Félix Hunot, Malo Mazurié Three Blind Mice (Trad.)

Album: See How They Run

Sacem 061256066991



Michael Keul: Three Coils On The Mountain (Michael Keul)

Album Superfocus

Organic MusicORGM 9761 LC 01468



Michael Hornstein / Oliver Hahn:

Do Nothing Till You her From Me (Duke Ellington)

Album Ellington Now