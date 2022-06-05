05. Juni 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Doppelportrait: Joel Ross / Immanuel Wilkins



Jonathan Blake: „Homeward Bound“ (Jonathan Blake)

CD: Homeward Bound

Best.nr./Label: 00602438431908 / Blue Note



Joel Ross: „Is It Love That Inspires You?“ (Joel Ross)

CD: KingMaker

Best.nr./Label: 00602577555282 / Blue Note



Joel Ross: „Vartha“ (Ambrose Akinmusire)

CD: Who Are You?

Best.nr./Label: 00602507127497 / Blue Note



Joel Ross: „Guilt“ (Joel Ross/Gabrielle Garo/Sergio Tabanico)

CD: The Parable Of The Poet

Best.nr./Label: 00602438918188 / Blue Note



Marquis Hill: „A Portrait Of Fola“ (Marquis Hill)

CD: New Gospel Revisted

Best.nr./Label: 1190 / Edition Records



Aaron Burnett & The Big Machine: „No More Bebop?“ (Aaron Burnett)

CD: Anomaly

Best.nr./Label: 566 / Fresh Sound New Talent



Joel Ross: „After The Rain“ (John Coltrane)

Immanuel Wilkins: „Dancing“ (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: Black Lives - From Generation To Generation

Best.nr./Label: 7 48367337468 / Jammin`colorS



Immanuel Wilkins: „Ferguson - An American Tradition“ (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: Omega

Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note



Immanuel Wilkins: „Lighthouse“ (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: The 7th Hand

Best.nr./Label: 00602438326501 / Blue Note



Orrin Evans: „The Poor Fisherman“ (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: The Magic Of Now

Best.nr./Label: 2103 / Smoke Sessions Records



Harish Raghavan: „Junior“ (Harish Raghavan)

CD: Calls For Action

Best.nr./Label: 4749 / Whirlwind Recordings



Joel Ross: „Parable Of The Poet“ (Joel Ross/Immanuel Wilkins/Craig Weinrib)

Best.nr./Label: 00602438918188 / Blue Note















