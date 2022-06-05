05. Juni 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
05. Juni
Sonntag, 05. Juni 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Doppelportrait: Joel Ross / Immanuel Wilkins
Jonathan Blake: „Homeward Bound“ (Jonathan Blake)
CD: Homeward Bound
Best.nr./Label: 00602438431908 / Blue Note
Joel Ross: „Is It Love That Inspires You?“ (Joel Ross)
CD: KingMaker
Best.nr./Label: 00602577555282 / Blue Note
Joel Ross: „Vartha“ (Ambrose Akinmusire)
CD: Who Are You?
Best.nr./Label: 00602507127497 / Blue Note
Joel Ross: „Guilt“ (Joel Ross/Gabrielle Garo/Sergio Tabanico)
CD: The Parable Of The Poet
Best.nr./Label: 00602438918188 / Blue Note
Marquis Hill: „A Portrait Of Fola“ (Marquis Hill)
CD: New Gospel Revisted
Best.nr./Label: 1190 / Edition Records
Aaron Burnett & The Big Machine: „No More Bebop?“ (Aaron Burnett)
CD: Anomaly
Best.nr./Label: 566 / Fresh Sound New Talent
Joel Ross: „After The Rain“ (John Coltrane)
CD: Who Are You?
Best.nr./Label: 00602507127497 / Blue Note
Immanuel Wilkins: „Dancing“ (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: Black Lives - From Generation To Generation
Best.nr./Label: 7 48367337468 / Jammin`colorS
Immanuel Wilkins: „Ferguson - An American Tradition“ (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: Omega
Best.nr./Label: 00602508947971 / Blue Note
Immanuel Wilkins: „Lighthouse“ (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: The 7th Hand
Best.nr./Label: 00602438326501 / Blue Note
Orrin Evans: „The Poor Fisherman“ (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: The Magic Of Now
Best.nr./Label: 2103 / Smoke Sessions Records
Harish Raghavan: „Junior“ (Harish Raghavan)
CD: Calls For Action
Best.nr./Label: 4749 / Whirlwind Recordings
Joel Ross: „Parable Of The Poet“ (Joel Ross/Immanuel Wilkins/Craig Weinrib)
CD: Calls For Action
Best.nr./Label: 00602438918188 / Blue Note