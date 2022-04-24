24. April 2022 Mit Peter Veit
24. April
Sonntag, 24. April 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Cécile MCLorin Salvant: Ghost Song (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Album: Ghost Song
Nonesuch
Cécile MCLorin Salvant: Obligation (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Album: Ghost Song
Nonesuch
Cécile MCLorin Salvant: I Lost My Mind (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Album: Ghost Song
Nonesuch
Cécile MCLorin Salvant: Moon Song (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Album: Ghost Song
Nonesuch
Curtis Stigers: Peace, Love and Understanding (Nick Lowe)
This Life
EmArcy
Curtis Stigers: I Don’t Wanna Talk About It Now (Emmylou Harris)
This Life
EmArcy
Tokunbo: Golden Days (Tokunbo Akinro)
Album: Golden Days
Inakustik
Tokunbo: Near And Far (Tokunbo Akinro)
Album: Golden Days
Inakustik
Avishai Cohen: Part II (Avishai Cohen)
Album: Naked Truth
ECM
Avishai Cohen: Part III (Avishai Cohen)
Album: Naked Truth
ECM
Avishai Cohen: Part IV (Avishai Cohen)
Album: Naked Truth
ECM
Jacob Karlzon: Art Of Resistance (Jacob Karlzon)
Album: Wanderlust
Warner Music
Jacob Karlzon: Trip The Light Fantastic (Jacob Karlzon)
Album: Wanderlust
Warner Music
Helge Lien Trio: Hymne Revisited (Helge Lien)
Länge: 6:39
Album: Revisited
Ozella
Helge Lien Trio: Meles Meles Revisited (Helge Lien)
Länge: 4:39
Album: Revisited
Ozella
Nala Sinephro: Space 1 (Nala Sinephro)
Album: Space 1.8
Warp
Nala Sinephro: Space 1 (Nala Sinephro)
Album: Space 1.8
Warp
Robert Glasper: Better Than I Imagined (Robert Glasper)
Album: Black Radio III
Blue Note
Robert Glasper: I Don’t Matter (Robert Glasper)
Album: Black Radio III
Blue Note
Immanuel Wilkins: Shadow (Immanuel Wilkins)
Album: The 7th Hand
Blue Note
Immanuel Wilkins: Witness (Immanuel Wilkins)
Album: The 7th Hand
Blue Note
Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: One For Nieb (Paolo Morello)
Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly
GLM
Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Chateau Plagne (Paolo Morello)
Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly
GLM