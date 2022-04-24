24. April 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr





Cécile MCLorin Salvant: Ghost Song (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Album: Ghost Song

Nonesuch



Cécile MCLorin Salvant: Obligation (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Album: Ghost Song

Nonesuch



Cécile MCLorin Salvant: I Lost My Mind (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Album: Ghost Song

Nonesuch



Cécile MCLorin Salvant: Moon Song (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Album: Ghost Song

Nonesuch



Curtis Stigers: Peace, Love and Understanding (Nick Lowe)

This Life

EmArcy



Curtis Stigers: I Don’t Wanna Talk About It Now (Emmylou Harris)

This Life

EmArcy



Tokunbo: Golden Days (Tokunbo Akinro)

Album: Golden Days

Inakustik



Tokunbo: Near And Far (Tokunbo Akinro)

Album: Golden Days

Inakustik



Avishai Cohen: Part II (Avishai Cohen)

Album: Naked Truth

ECM



Avishai Cohen: Part III (Avishai Cohen)

Album: Naked Truth

ECM



Avishai Cohen: Part IV (Avishai Cohen)

Album: Naked Truth

ECM



Jacob Karlzon: Art Of Resistance (Jacob Karlzon)

Album: Wanderlust

Warner Music



Jacob Karlzon: Trip The Light Fantastic (Jacob Karlzon)

Album: Wanderlust

Warner Music



Helge Lien Trio: Hymne Revisited (Helge Lien)

Länge: 6:39

Album: Revisited

Ozella



Helge Lien Trio: Meles Meles Revisited (Helge Lien)

Länge: 4:39

Album: Revisited

Ozella



Nala Sinephro: Space 1 (Nala Sinephro)

Album: Space 1.8

Warp



Nala Sinephro: Space 1 (Nala Sinephro)

Album: Space 1.8

Warp



Robert Glasper: Better Than I Imagined (Robert Glasper)

Album: Black Radio III

Blue Note



Robert Glasper: I Don’t Matter (Robert Glasper)

Album: Black Radio III

Blue Note



Immanuel Wilkins: Shadow (Immanuel Wilkins)

Album: The 7th Hand

Blue Note



Immanuel Wilkins: Witness (Immanuel Wilkins)

Album: The 7th Hand

Blue Note



Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: One For Nieb (Paolo Morello)

Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly

GLM



Mulo Francel, Sven Faller, Paolo Morello: Chateau Plagne (Paolo Morello)

Album: Living Is Easy, Mostly

GLM





