10. Oktober 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
10. Oktober
Sonntag, 10. Oktober 2021, 00:03 Uhr
Voodoo-Jazz
Yosvany Terry: „Summer Relief“ (Yosvany Terry)
CD: Today's Opinion
Best.nr./Label: 1343 / Criss Cross
Yosvany Terry: „New Throned King“ (Yosvany Terry)
CD: New Throned
Best.nr./Label: 5P-025 / 5Passion
Ches Smith/We All Break: „6 a.m.“ (Ches Smith)
CD: Path of Seven Colors
Best.nr./Label: PR 14/15 / Pyroclastic Records
Ches Smith/We All Break: „Here's The Light“ (Ches Smith)
CD: Path of Seven Colors
Best.nr./Label: PR 14/15 / Pyroclastic Records
Dr. John: „Bruha Bembe“ (Mack Rebennack/Cat Yellen)
CD: Creole Moon
Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 34591 2 3 / Parlophone
David Virelles: „One“ (David Virelles)
CD: Continuum
Best.nr./Label: PI 46 / PI Recordings
David Virelles: „The Highest One“ (David Virelles)
CD: Mboko
Best.nr./Label: 2386 / ECM-Records
Jacques Schwarz-Bart: „Kouzin“ (Trad.)
CD: Jazz Racine Haiti
Best.nr./Label: 233811 / Motéma
Florian Weiss' Woodoism: „Alternate Reality Suite: Visiting Oz“ (Florian Weiss)
CD: Alternate Reality
Best.nr./Label: 036 / NWOG RECORDS
Barney McAll: „Ellegua“ (Barney McAll)
CD: Jazzhead 2006
Best.nr./Label: o.A. / Various
Bobby Avey: „Kalfou“ (Bobby Avey)
CD: Authority Melts From Me
Best.nr./Label: WR4650 / Whirlwind Recordings
Miguel Zenón: „Anxiety“ (Miguel Zenón)
CD: Looking Forward
Best.nr./Label: 119CD / Fresh Sound New Talent
Wayne Shorter: „JuJu“ (Wayne Shorter)
CD: JuJu
Best.nr./Label: CP32-5250 / Blue Note
Lionel Loueke: „Tribal Dance“ (Robert Glasper)
CD: Heritage
Best.nr./Label: 509993 27742 2 1 / Blue Note