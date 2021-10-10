10. Oktober 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Voodoo-Jazz



Yosvany Terry: „Summer Relief“ (Yosvany Terry)

CD: Today's Opinion

Best.nr./Label: 1343 / Criss Cross



Yosvany Terry: „New Throned King“ (Yosvany Terry)

CD: New Throned

Best.nr./Label: 5P-025 / 5Passion



Ches Smith/We All Break: „6 a.m.“ (Ches Smith)

CD: Path of Seven Colors

Best.nr./Label: PR 14/15 / Pyroclastic Records



Ches Smith/We All Break: „Here's The Light“ (Ches Smith)

CD: Path of Seven Colors

Best.nr./Label: PR 14/15 / Pyroclastic Records



Dr. John: „Bruha Bembe“ (Mack Rebennack/Cat Yellen)

CD: Creole Moon

Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 34591 2 3 / Parlophone



David Virelles: „One“ (David Virelles)

CD: Continuum

Best.nr./Label: PI 46 / PI Recordings



David Virelles: „The Highest One“ (David Virelles)

CD: Mboko

Best.nr./Label: 2386 / ECM-Records



Jacques Schwarz-Bart: „Kouzin“ (Trad.)

CD: Jazz Racine Haiti

Best.nr./Label: 233811 / Motéma



Florian Weiss' Woodoism: „Alternate Reality Suite: Visiting Oz“ (Florian Weiss)

CD: Alternate Reality

Best.nr./Label: 036 / NWOG RECORDS



Barney McAll: „Ellegua“ (Barney McAll)

CD: Jazzhead 2006

Best.nr./Label: o.A. / Various



Bobby Avey: „Kalfou“ (Bobby Avey)

CD: Authority Melts From Me

Best.nr./Label: WR4650 / Whirlwind Recordings



Miguel Zenón: „Anxiety“ (Miguel Zenón)

CD: Looking Forward

Best.nr./Label: 119CD / Fresh Sound New Talent



Wayne Shorter: „JuJu“ (Wayne Shorter)

CD: JuJu

Best.nr./Label: CP32-5250 / Blue Note



Lionel Loueke: „Tribal Dance“ (Robert Glasper)

CD: Heritage

Best.nr./Label: 509993 27742 2 1 / Blue Note










