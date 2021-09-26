26. September 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Neue Aufnahmen aus Skandinavien



Mathias Eick: „Caring“ (Mathias Eick)

CD: When We Leave

Best.nr./Label: 2660 / ECM-Records



Mathias Eick: „Flying“ (Mathias Eick)

CD: When We Leave

Best.nr./Label: 2660 / ECM-Records



Maridalen: „Inga“ (Hefre/Vemoy/Haga)

CD: Maridalen

Best.nr./Label: 3779356 / Jazzland Recordings



Maridalen: „Blir Det Regn I Dag Tru?“ (Hefre/Vemoy/Haga)

CD: Maridalen

Best.nr./Label: 3779356 / Jazzland Recordings



Maridalen: „Russisk Landybymelodie“ (Hefre/Vemoy/Haga)

CD: Maridalen

Best.nr./Label: 3779356 / Jazzland Recordings



Trondheim Jazz Orchstra & Ole Morten Vagan: „Pickaboogaloo“ (Ole Morten Vagan)

CD: Plastic Wave

Best.nr./Label: 9578 / Odin Records



Trondheim Jazz Orchstra & Ole Morten Vagan: „Fanfare“ (Ole Morten Vagan)

CD: Plastic Wave

Best.nr./Label: 9578 / Odin Records



Lundgren/Parisien/Danielsson: „A Dog Named Jazze“ (Jan Lundgren)

CD: Into The Night

Best.nr./Label: 9932-2 / ACT



Lundgren/Parisien/Danielsson: „Préambule“ (Èmile Parisien)

CD: Into The Night

Best.nr./Label: 9932-2 / ACT



Johan Lindström Septett: „The Prom“ (Johan Lindström)

CD: On the Asylum

Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie



Johan Lindström Septett: „Edwards Chacone“ (Johan Lindström)

CD: On the Asylum

Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie



Johan Lindström Septett: „Worms of Underground“ (Johan Lindström)

CD: On the Asylum

Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie



Johan Lindström Septett: „Echoes Across The Dunes“ (Johan Lindström)

CD: On the Asylum

Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie



Kornstad Trio: „Kindertotenlied“ (Gustav Mahler)

CD: For You Alone

Best.nr./Label: 377940 / Jazzland Recordings



Kornstad Trio: „Traum Durch Die Dämmerung“ (Richard Strauss)

CD: For You Alone

Best.nr./Label: 377940 / Jazzland Recordings



Siril Malmedal Hauge: „Slowly“ (Siril Malmedal Hauge)

CD: Slowly Slowly

Best.nr./Label: 377937 9 / Jazzland Recordings



Siril Malmedal Hauge: „Tonight“ (Siril Malmedal Hauge)

CD: Slowly Slowly

Best.nr./Label: 377937 9 / Jazzland Recordings



Jacob Bro/Arve Henriksen/Jorge Rossy: „Slaraffenland“ (Jacob Bro)

CD: Uma Elmo

Best.nr./Label: 2702 / ECM-Records



Jacob Bro/Arve Henriksen/Jorge Rossy: „Reconstructing A Dream“ (Jacob Bro)

CD: Uma Elmo

Best.nr./Label: 2702 / ECM-Records

