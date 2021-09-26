26. September 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
Sonntag, 26. September 2021, 00:03 Uhr
Neue Aufnahmen aus Skandinavien
Mathias Eick: „Caring“ (Mathias Eick)
CD: When We Leave
Best.nr./Label: 2660 / ECM-Records
Mathias Eick: „Flying“ (Mathias Eick)
CD: When We Leave
Best.nr./Label: 2660 / ECM-Records
Maridalen: „Inga“ (Hefre/Vemoy/Haga)
CD: Maridalen
Best.nr./Label: 3779356 / Jazzland Recordings
Maridalen: „Blir Det Regn I Dag Tru?“ (Hefre/Vemoy/Haga)
CD: Maridalen
Best.nr./Label: 3779356 / Jazzland Recordings
Maridalen: „Russisk Landybymelodie“ (Hefre/Vemoy/Haga)
CD: Maridalen
Best.nr./Label: 3779356 / Jazzland Recordings
Trondheim Jazz Orchstra & Ole Morten Vagan: „Pickaboogaloo“ (Ole Morten Vagan)
CD: Plastic Wave
Best.nr./Label: 9578 / Odin Records
Trondheim Jazz Orchstra & Ole Morten Vagan: „Fanfare“ (Ole Morten Vagan)
CD: Plastic Wave
Best.nr./Label: 9578 / Odin Records
Lundgren/Parisien/Danielsson: „A Dog Named Jazze“ (Jan Lundgren)
CD: Into The Night
Best.nr./Label: 9932-2 / ACT
Lundgren/Parisien/Danielsson: „Préambule“ (Èmile Parisien)
CD: Into The Night
Best.nr./Label: 9932-2 / ACT
Johan Lindström Septett: „The Prom“ (Johan Lindström)
CD: On the Asylum
Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie
Johan Lindström Septett: „Edwards Chacone“ (Johan Lindström)
CD: On the Asylum
Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie
Johan Lindström Septett: „Worms of Underground“ (Johan Lindström)
CD: On the Asylum
Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie
Johan Lindström Septett: „Echoes Across The Dunes“ (Johan Lindström)
CD: On the Asylum
Best.nr./Label: 125 / Moserobie
Kornstad Trio: „Kindertotenlied“ (Gustav Mahler)
CD: For You Alone
Best.nr./Label: 377940 / Jazzland Recordings
Kornstad Trio: „Traum Durch Die Dämmerung“ (Richard Strauss)
CD: For You Alone
Best.nr./Label: 377940 / Jazzland Recordings
Siril Malmedal Hauge: „Slowly“ (Siril Malmedal Hauge)
CD: Slowly Slowly
Best.nr./Label: 377937 9 / Jazzland Recordings
Siril Malmedal Hauge: „Tonight“ (Siril Malmedal Hauge)
CD: Slowly Slowly
Best.nr./Label: 377937 9 / Jazzland Recordings
Jacob Bro/Arve Henriksen/Jorge Rossy: „Slaraffenland“ (Jacob Bro)
CD: Uma Elmo
Best.nr./Label: 2702 / ECM-Records
Jacob Bro/Arve Henriksen/Jorge Rossy: „Reconstructing A Dream“ (Jacob Bro)
CD: Uma Elmo
Best.nr./Label: 2702 / ECM-Records