25. Juli 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
25. Juli
Sonntag, 25. Juli 2021, 00:03 Uhr
Drummers
Tom Cohen: „Minority“ (Gigi Gryce)
CD: My Take
Best.nr./Label: 2021 / Versa Records
Arthur Hnatek Trio: „In Three“ (Arthur Hnatek)
CD: Static
Best.nr./Label: WR4770 / Whirlwind Recordings
Arthur Hnatek Trio: „Nine B“ (Arthur Hnatek)
CD: Static
Best.nr./Label: WR4770 / Whirlwind Recordings
Keshav Batish: „Binaries in Cycles“ (Keshav Batish)
CD: Binaries in Cycles
Best.nr./Label: WSP0001 / Woven Strands Productions
Jens Düppe: „The Beat“ (Jens Düppe)
CD: The Beat
Best.nr./Label: NCD4248 / NEUKLANG
Jens Düppe: „Living Rhythm“ (Jens Düppe)
CD: The Beat
Best.nr./Label: NCD4248 / NEUKLANG
Jens Düppe: „Zipping“ (Jens Düppe)
CD: The Beat
Best.nr./Label: NCD4248 / NEUKLANG
Roy Brooks: „Prelude To Understanding“ (Roy Brooks)
CD: Understanding
Best.nr./Label: RTR-CD-007 / Reel To Real Recordings
Thomas Sauerborn: „Who Rules“ (Thomas Sauerborn)
CD: KYIWI
Best.nr./Label: 058 / KLAENG-RECORDS
Losing Color: „Losing Color“ (Thomas Sauerborn)
CD: Losing Color
Best.nr./Label: 051 / KLAENG-RECORDS
Andrew Cyrille Quartet: „Go Happy Lucky“ (Bill Frisell)
CD: The News
Best.nr./Label: 2681 / ECM-Records
Andrew Cyrille Quartet: „Leaving East of Java“ (Adegoke Steve Colson)
CD: The News
Best.nr./Label: 2681 / ECM-Records
Tom Rainey Obbligato: „What's New - There Is No Greater Love“ (Robert Sherwood Haggart/Isham Jones)
CD: Untucked in Hannover
Best.nr./Label: 360 / Intaktrec