27. Juni 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Don Byas – Bud Powell Quintet: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Album: “Americans In Europe”

Best.nr./Label: GRP 11502 / Impulse! (LC 00236)



Sonny Rollins: “Pent-Up House” (Rollins)

Album: "Clifford Brown-Max Roach: Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Joy Spring” (Clifford Brown)

Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Lee Morgan: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Album: "Lee Morgan Plays Benny Golson"

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1221 / Musica Jazz



Bud Powell: "Bouncing With Bud” (Bud Powell)

Album: “Bouncing With Bud”

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36725.2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Clifford Brown: "Yesterdays” (Hoagy Carmichael)

Album: "Clifford Brown’s Finest Hour"

Best.nr./Label: 543 602-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Clifford Brown: ”Brownie Speaks” (Clifford Brown)

Album: “Memorial Album”

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81526 2 / Blue Note



Art Blakey Quintet: ”Split Kick” (Horace Silver)

Album: “A Night At Birdland”

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36779-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Jacqui” (Richie Powell)

Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Johnny Hodges: “Ballad Medles”: Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke), Sweet Lorraine (Burwell / Parrish), Time on My Hands (Youmans / Adamson / Gordon), Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Harbach / Kern), If You Were Mines (Mercer / Malneck), Poor Butterfly (Hubbell / Golden), All Of Me (Simon / Marks)

Album: "John Coltrane; Complete Studio Sessions With Johnny Hodges"

Best.nr./Label: DRCD11258 / Definitive Records



Richie Powell Trio: “I’ll String Along With You” (Harry Warren / Al Dubin)

Album: "Clifford Brown-Max Roach: Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Gertrude’s Bounce” (Richie Powell)

Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Powell’s Prances” (Richie Powell)

Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Time” (Richie Powell)

Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Dusko Goykovich: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Album: “Portrait”

Best.nr./Label: 9427-2 / Enja (LC 03126)



