27. Juni 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
27. Juni
Sonntag, 27. Juni 2021, 01:55 Uhr
I Remember Clifford ... and Richie - Zum 65. Todestag von Clifford Brown und Richie Powell
Don Byas – Bud Powell Quintet: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)
Album: “Americans In Europe”
Best.nr./Label: GRP 11502 / Impulse! (LC 00236)
Sonny Rollins: “Pent-Up House” (Rollins)
Album: "Clifford Brown-Max Roach: Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Joy Spring” (Clifford Brown)
Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Lee Morgan: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)
Album: "Lee Morgan Plays Benny Golson"
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1221 / Musica Jazz
Bud Powell: "Bouncing With Bud” (Bud Powell)
Album: “Bouncing With Bud”
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36725.2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)
Clifford Brown: "Yesterdays” (Hoagy Carmichael)
Album: "Clifford Brown’s Finest Hour"
Best.nr./Label: 543 602-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Clifford Brown: ”Brownie Speaks” (Clifford Brown)
Album: “Memorial Album”
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81526 2 / Blue Note
Art Blakey Quintet: ”Split Kick” (Horace Silver)
Album: “A Night At Birdland”
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36779-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)
Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Jacqui” (Richie Powell)
Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Johnny Hodges: “Ballad Medles”: Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke), Sweet Lorraine (Burwell / Parrish), Time on My Hands (Youmans / Adamson / Gordon), Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Harbach / Kern), If You Were Mines (Mercer / Malneck), Poor Butterfly (Hubbell / Golden), All Of Me (Simon / Marks)
Album: "John Coltrane; Complete Studio Sessions With Johnny Hodges"
Best.nr./Label: DRCD11258 / Definitive Records
Richie Powell Trio: “I’ll String Along With You” (Harry Warren / Al Dubin)
Album: "Clifford Brown-Max Roach: Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Gertrude’s Bounce” (Richie Powell)
Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Powell’s Prances” (Richie Powell)
Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Time” (Richie Powell)
Album: "Complete Studio Recordings"
Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics
Dusko Goykovich: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)
Album: “Portrait”
Best.nr./Label: 9427-2 / Enja (LC 03126)