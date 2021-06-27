27. Juni 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Don Byas – Bud Powell Quintet: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Album: Americans In Europe

Best.nr./Label: GRP 11502 / Impulse! (LC 00236)



Sonny Rollins: “Pent-Up House” (Rollins)

Album: Clifford Brown-Max Roach: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560/ Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Joy Spring” (Clifford Brown)

Album: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560/ Essential Jazz Classics



Lee Morgan: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Album: Lee Morgan Plays Benny Golson

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1221 / Musica Jazz



Bud Powell: "Bouncing With Bud” (Bud Powell)

Album: Bouncing With Bud

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36725.2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Clifford Brown: "Yesterdays” (Hoagy Carmichael)

Album: Clifford Brown’s Finest Hour

Best.nr./Label: 543 602-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Clifford Brown: ”Brownie Speaks” (Clifford Brown)

Album: Memorial Album

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 81526 2 / Blue Note



Art Blakey Quintet: ”Split Kick” (Horace Silver)

Album: A Night At Birdland

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36779-2 / Dreyfus (LC 09803)



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Jacqui” (Richie Powell)

Album: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560/ Essential Jazz Classics



Johnny Hodges: “Ballad Medles”: Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke), Sweet Lorraine (Burwell/Parrish), Time on My Hands (Youmans/Adamson/Gordon), Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Harbach/Kern), If You Were Mine (Mercer/Malneck), Poor Butterfly (Hubbell/Golden), All Of Me (Simon/Marks)

Album: John Coltrane; Complete Studio Seesions With Johnny Hodges

Best.nr./Label: DRCD11258 / Definitive Records



Richie Powell Trio: “I’ll String Along With You” (Harry Warren / Al Dubin)

Album: Clifford Brown-Max Roach: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Gertrude’s Bounce” (Richie Powell)

Album: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Powell’s Prances” (Richie Powell)

Album: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet: "Time” (Richie Powell)

Album: Complete Studio Recordings

Best.nr./Label: EJC55560 / Essential Jazz Classics



Dusko Goykovich: “I Remember Clifford” (Benny Golson)

Album: Portrait

Best.nr./Label: 9427-2 / Enja (LC 03126)

